‘Thanks for a great ride’; dealership closes due to COVID-19

Another dealership is chalking up its pending closure to the affects of COVID-19, coupled with slow sales leading into 2020.

According to a report on the Greenfield Recorder’s recorder.com out of Greenfield, Massachusetts, Harley-Davidson of Southampton announced that it will be permanently closing on Sept. 15.

Owners Aaron Patrick and his wife, Monica, have owned the dealership since 2007. They had bought four additional dealerships since, but this is their last one.

The shop’s 5,081 Facebook followers made 37 comments on their Facebook post and shared it 71 times.

Read the Greenfield Recorder article here.

MassLive.com also has a report on the dealership’s closure here.

Other Harley-Davidson dealership closure announcements since June 2020:

Barnett's Las Cruces Harley-Davidson, Las Cruces, NM

Calumet Harley-Davidson, Munster, IN

Goe Harley-Davidson, Angleton, TX

Iron Town Harley-Davidson, New Berlin, WI

Abernathy Harley-Davidson, Union City, TN