Dealership group acquires point, but keeping it closed

Agent George Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Service provides details on his latest dealership transaction involving the sale of a Harley-Davidson dealership in bankruptcy court to Ozzie Giglio’s Windy City-Fox Motorsports group, which has over a dozen locations in Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. The locations deliver more than 5,000 motorcycles per year into the market.

Here’s a closer look from a press release:

Iron Town Harley-Davidson in New Berlin, Wisconsin Sells in Bankruptcy Court with Help from George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services

Harley-Davidson and new car dealership broker, George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services announces the sale of Iron Town Harley-Davidson of New Berlin, Wisconsin, from H2D Motorcycle Ventures, LLC to Lone Star – Cardinal Motorcycle Ventures VIII, LLC.

The dealership known as Hal’s Harley-Davidson was family owned for over 40 years when it was purchased by Sara and Eric Pomeroy in 2016. The dealership was renamed to Iron Town Harley-Davidson after a naming raffle by the employees of the newly acquired dealership.

Over the last five years, Performance Brokerage Services has represented for sale over 250 automotive and motorcycle dealerships making it the highest volume automotive and motorcycle dealership brokerage firm in North America.

George C. Chaconas, the exclusive agent for this transaction and the head of the National Harley-Davidson and Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services commented, “Having sold Hal’s Harley-Davidson to Sara and Eric Pomeroy, it was an exceedingly difficult and emotional process to sell it on their behalf through bankruptcy. After a long marketing and auctioning process, we successfully sold it to Ozzie Giglio of Windy City Group. Unfortunately, the dealership will remain closed. The surrounding dealerships will provide support to the current riders.”

The dealership will continue to remain closed.