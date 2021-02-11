Bluegrass Harley-Davidson moving locations: report

On Monday Bluegrass Harley-Davidson held a groundbreaking ceremony as the dealership prepares to move to a new location, according to reporting from WDRB in Louisville.



The new location will give the dealership more space and bring it closer to the Lewis and Clark Bridge, which provides access to southern Indiana.

"This is really the end of the town that is growing," said owner Evan Schipper in the story. "There's a lot of traffic that comes this way, and I think that we're going to capture a lot more business being here."

Throughout the fall Harley has been restructuring its dealership network as a part of its Rewire and Hardwire strategy to remain competitive in the motorcycle industry – the result of which has led to numerous dealership closings.

What are you seeing for a Harley presence in your area? Leave your input in the comments below to let us know!