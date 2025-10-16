Massimo expands UTV lineup with Buck 450 and T-Boss 900L crew models

Powersports manufacturer Massimo Group announced Oct. 14 an expansion of its UTV lineup with the addition of the Buck 450 4WD UTV and the T-Boss 900L Crew UTV.

Massimo’s Buck 450 4WD UTV features a 352cc liquid-cooled EFI engine, automatic CVT with on-demand 4WD, and independent suspension, 11-inch ground clearance. (Photos: Massimo)

This expansion, Massimo says, is an investment in its product offerings, giving customers more choices across both entry-level and premium categories.

In partnership with one of the nation’s largest farm and ranch stores, the first shipment of these new models will begin arriving in dealerships across the country in November, with additional deliveries continuing through the holiday season.

Massimo says this initial rollout — comprised of multiple units across its model portfolio — will help establish a strong foundation for next year’s expanded sales and product placement strategy, reinforcing the company’s continued focus on growth, quality, and nationwide reach.

The T-Boss 900L Crew UTV has an 812cc 3-cylinder EFI engine, crew seating for up to six passengers, and a hydraulic-assist dump bed.

“We continue to invest in expanding our product lineup and deepening our partnerships with our retail partners,” CEO David Shen says. “The Buck 450 and T-Boss 900L represent our ongoing commitment to deliver high-quality vehicles that provide exceptional value for our customers.”

Some of the UTV model highlights include:

Buck 450 4WD UTV

352cc liquid-cooled EFI engine (25 HP)

Automatic CVT with on-demand 4WD

Independent suspension, 11-inch ground clearance

T-Boss 900L Crew UTV