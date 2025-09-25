Vanderhall Motor Works has officially commenced customer deliveries of its next-generation off-road electric vehicle, the Brawley GTS, in select U.S. markets. With this rollout, the company is reinforcing its position in the powersports and side-by-side landscape, while continuing to expand and support its dealer network.

The Brawley GTS, priced from $49,950, introduces a fully enclosed, climate-controlled four-seat cabin to the off-road EV segment, targeting riders who want both rugged performance and comfort. Key features include a quad-motor system producing up to 404 horsepower, regenerative braking, intelligent energy management, and a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery pack capable of up to 140 miles of range.

“With the GTS, customers are experiencing firsthand how different it feels compared to traditional side-by-sides. It blends the quiet power of an EV with desert-runner speed and rock-crawling capability,” —Daniel Boyer, sales and marketing manager at Vanderhall.

The GTS is designed to tackle technical terrain, steep climbs, sand dunes, and high-speed desert runs while delivering a quieter, zero-emission ride. Inside, riders get heated front and rear seats, air conditioning, ergonomic controls, and a premium fit and finish.

“This is an exciting moment for us because it’s not just about introducing a vehicle — it’s about seeing customers take delivery and head straight for the trails,” Boyer notes.

As Vanderhall ramps up deliveries in additional regions this year, dealer support, training, and parts deployment will be critical to ensuring the GTS delivers on its promise — both for customers and for the dealer base. More information is available at www.vanderhallusa.com.