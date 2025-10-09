Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Australia finishes first at Motocross of Nations, U.S. takes second

The StaffOctober 9, 2025

Team Australia took home the Chamberlain Trophy, with the United States securing a second-place finish at the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations, which took place at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana, Oct. 3-5.

Team Australia celebrates its victory at the Motocross of Nations on Oct. 5. The U.S. finished in second place, and Team France in third. (Photo: AMA)

It was Australia’s all-Honda team’s second consecutive Chamberlain Trophy. Rounding out the podium was Team France, finishing in third.

Team USA’s Eli Tomac, R.J. Hampshire, and Justin Cooper finished strong, showing determination and devotion to their country, says AMA Director of Racing and Team USA Manager Mike Pelletier.

 “This year’s competition was a true team effort. Eli, R.J., and Justin worked closely together, supporting one another and riding with pride every step of the way. We’re incredibly proud of their collaboration and commitment to representing Team USA at the highest level,” Pelletier says.

Tomac finished second overall in the MXGP class, finishing a close second to class champion Jett Lawrence from Team Australia.

In the MX2 class, Cooper finished second, behind the Netherlands’ champion Kay de Wolf. Hampshire finished ninth in the Open Class.

