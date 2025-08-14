AMA announces 2025 U.S. Motocross of Nations team

The United States will be represented by a trio of world-class motocross racers when it hosts the 2025 Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) Motocross of Nations, held Oct. 3-5 at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.

From left, Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, and Haiden Deegan will represent the United States at the 2025 FIM Motocross of Nations. (Photo: American Motorcyclist Association )



Three AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross champions will lead the American team in 2025. They include two-time 450SX and four-time AMA Pro Motocross champion Eli Tomac, 450SX and AMA Pro Motocross 450 champ Chase Sexton, and reigning 250SX West champion Haiden Deegan.

After AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and long-time team manager Roger De announced his retirement in late July, AMA Director of Racing Mike Pelletier will lead the U.S. team in the international competition.

“To serve as team manager for the United States Motocross of Nations team is an honor of a lifetime,” Pelletier says. “We have a tremendous team in place this year, with three racers that have already proven their championship-winning pedigrees. We look forward to competing in front of our fans and defending our home turf this year.”

As the premier event in international motocross competition, the FIM Motocross of Nations pits the world’s best riders against one another, while nations compete for global supremacy in the sport.