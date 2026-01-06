Ford CEO says Harley-Davidson must evolve to remain competitive

Ford Motor Co. CEO Jim Farley says Harley-Davidson’s long-term survival depends on its ability to adapt and move beyond relying solely on its heritage — a message coming from both an industry peer and a member of Harley’s board of directors.

Ford CEO Jim Farley recently commented that Harley-Davidson needs to evolve, like Ford, to remain competitive in the global motorcycle market. Farley also sits on Harley’s board. (Photo: Ford Motor Company/Ford Authority)

Farley made the comments during a recent interview with Argentina’s La Nación, emphasizing that iconic American brands must continue evolving to stay relevant in today’s global marketplace. The remarks were originally reported by Brett Foote from Ford Authority on Dec. 23, 2025.

“Harley-Davidson, like Ford, is a global icon, but they also have to change,” Farley says in the interview. “They can’t stay the same. They can’t live in the past. They have to live in the future.”

Founded in 1903, both Ford and Harley-Davidson share more than a century of American manufacturing history, and both have navigated multiple periods of market disruption. Farley joined Harley-Davidson’s board of directors in 2021 and continues to serve, providing him with direct insight into the motorcycle manufacturer’s strategic direction.

Farley is also a longtime Harley-Davidson enthusiast, owning and restoring vintage models, including a 1939 EL Knucklehead and a 1942 WLA Navy motorcycle. Ford and Harley-Davidson have collaborated in the past, producing several special-edition Harley-Davidson-branded Ford trucks.

Demographic and market shifts

Harley-Davidson has spent the past several years attempting to reposition the brand as its core customer base ages and younger riders increasingly gravitate toward competing manufacturers. Those efforts have produced mixed results.

Ford and Harley-Davidson were both founded in 1903 and have a tremendous heritage, including some joint ventures that produced Harley-badged Ford trucks. (Photo: Tuscany Motors)

In late 2025, Harley-Davidson appointed former Topgolf CEO Artie Starrs as its new chief executive, replacing Jochen Zeitz. Since taking the role, Starrs has moved quickly to reshape the company’s leadership and cost structure, bringing in new executives, making board-level changes, and implementing cost-cutting measures to improve long-term profitability and operational efficiency.

The Motor Company’s challenge remains balancing its deeply rooted brand identity with the need to attract new riders and remain competitive in a rapidly changing global motorcycle market.

Ford’s own strategic reset

Farley’s comments come as Ford itself undergoes a significant strategic shift. After heavily investing in electric vehicles earlier in the decade, the automaker has recently adjusted its product strategy, placing greater emphasis on hybrids and preparing to introduce extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs).

Farley has framed the move as a pragmatic response to consumer demand and market realities — a philosophy he suggests applies equally to Harley-Davidson.

Sources: Ford Authority and La Nación