Harley-Davidson joins MotoGP for historic King of the Bagger test

The King of the Baggers has made quite a spectacle in the U.S., racing the MotoAmerica circuit. But racing internationally is something different that Harley CEO Jochen Zeitz hopes will translate to sales and interest in the brand if they can also race on the MotoGP circuit.

Harley-Davidson Factory Racing took its race-spec Road Glide for riders to test at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Spain, on November 18. (Photo by Brian J Nelson)

“Racing is a core pillar of the Harley-Davidson brand, showcasing our commitment to performance and innovation,” says Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president, and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “Partnering with DORNA/MotoGP, we aim to expand our racing footprint globally, fueling the passions of our customers and fans. This MotoGP test is a pivotal first step in realizing these ambitions and demonstrating our dedication to racing excellence.”

Next year MotoGP will feature Harley King of the Baggers races at some rounds! Carmelo Ezpeleta: "Harley-Davidson is an iconic brand, and we are always interested in ways to partner with them to attract more fans to MotoGP, the most exciting sport on…"

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports, comments: “Harley-Davidson is an iconic brand, and we are always interested in ways to partner with them to attract more fans to MotoGP, the most exciting sport on Earth.”

Harley-Davidson Factory Racing rider Kyle Wyman got to ride his factory team racing motorcycle alongside racing legends such as John Hopkins, Marco Melandri, and Simon Crafar, who also ran laps on board a race-spec Road Glide.

The sound of the king of the Baggers

Harley-Davidson CEO Jochen Zeitz and Dorna representatives were on-site at the test and held a media briefing about the future global aspirations of Harley-Davidson racing.