Protective Life Corporation has announced an agreement to acquire Portfolio Holding, Inc., a leading provider of reinsurance management services and F&I (finance and insurance) products for automotive, RV, powersports, and marine dealers nationwide.

Portfolio, based in Lake Forest, California, will bring a robust reinsurance platform, award-winning dealer support, and an established distribution network into the Protective portfolio. (Image: Protective)

The deal, which includes all of Portfolio’s subsidiaries, represents a major step in Protective’s strategy to expand its dealer-focused F&I solutions and wealth-building programs. Portfolio, based in Lake Forest, California, will bring a robust reinsurance platform, award-winning dealer support, and an established distribution network into the Protective portfolio.

“Portfolio is a natural fit for Protective—not only for its complementary offerings, but for its shared commitment to innovation and dealer success. Together, we’re expanding what’s possible in F&I and reinforcing our commitment to long-term value for our partners and their customers.” – Scott Karchunas, president of Protective’s asset protection division.

Founded in 1990, Portfolio has roughly 450 employees and serves millions of customers through vehicle service contracts, GAP coverage, and a range of ancillary protection products. Its dealer participation programs enable dealers to build long-term wealth through reinsurance structures that allow them to retain underwriting profits and investment income. The company has been recognized 18 times with the Dealers’ Choice Award, underscoring its reputation for service and dealer loyalty.

Portfolio CEO Jeremy Lux said the acquisition will accelerate growth and expand reach across the dealer network.

“Joining with Protective opens an exciting new chapter for our team as we seek to scale our impact across the dealer community. Through Protective’s established network and market expertise, we have a powerful platform to bring our proven solutions to more dealers nationwide.” – Portfolio CEO Jeremy Lux

Protective’s Asset Protection Division has provided F&I solutions since 1962, supporting more than 10,000 dealerships across multiple industries with protection plans, reinsurance programs, and dealer training. As of early 2025, the company reported 10.9 million in-force vehicle protection plans and more than $7.2 billion in claims paid.

The acquisition of Portfolio strengthens Protective’s ability to serve dealers across all major vehicle sectors — including powersports, marine, RV, and automotive — with an expanded suite of F&I and dealer wealth solutions designed to drive profitability and customer satisfaction.