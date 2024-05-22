Ducati honors F1 legend Ayrton Senna with limited edition Monster

Ducati pays homage to Ayrton Senna with a limited edition Monster with only 341 units to be built. (Photos: Ducati Motor Holding SpA)

Ducati is paying homage to Ayrton Senna by presenting a collector’s limited-edition Monster honoring the extraordinary career of the Brazilian racing driver and the legacy he left behind. The limited number of units is a tribute to the legend – 341. (3) is the number of World Titles won by Senna in Formula 1, while (41) is the number of Grands Prix that Ayrton finished celebrating on the podium’s top step.

The Monster Senna special edition aims to celebrate the solid relationship established between Ducati and the Brazilian champion. This mutual passion between the two motorsport legends is a passion that the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer still cultivates today through the relationship with Ayrton’s family and with Senna Brands. This collaboration led to the design of the special livery, designed by Centro Stile Ducati.

Claudio Domenicali, Bianca Senna, and Stefano Domenicali unveiled the Monster Senna at the Formula 1 Grand Prix at Imola.

The choice of the Monster as the model to create this limited edition is also linked to the history of Ayrton, who was one of the very first owners of the Monster 900, which he used throughout Monte Carlo and arrived at a gala the evening of the 1993 Monaco F1 Grand Prix. Ayrton liked the Monster’s simple concept of finding joy in motorcycling: a sporty engine, perfect for road use, chassis derived from the Superbike, wide handlebars, and no fairing.

The Monster Senna pays homage to the three-time World Champion with a special livery inspired by the color of the helmet he wore in races throughout his career. Parts of the livery feature yellow, green, and blue, clear homages to the Brazilian flag.

The motorcycle dedicated by Ducati to Senna was presented in the paddock of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack at Imola during the Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Formula 1 Grand Prix. Claudio Domenicali (Ducati CEO) and Bianca Senna (Senna Brands CEO) shared the bond between Senna and Ducati, with a contribution also from Stefano Domenicali (Formula 1 president and CEO).

“Ayrton Senna was and will forever stand as an icon. A sports legend, an extraordinary person, and a passionate motorcyclist whom we wish to honor with a special edition of one of the most iconic models in our range: the Monster. Senna was one of the very first owners of the Monster 900 and perfectly represented the values of this bike: style, boldness, and fun. The Monster Senna demonstrates how honored we are to define a champion of this incredible level as a true Ducatista.” Claudio Domenicali, Ducati Motor Holding CEO

Bianca Senna, Senna Brands CEO: “The partnership with Ducati is historic and relevant today. The Monster is a perfect motorcycle to recall Ayrton’s lifestyle, focused on high performance but able to enjoy leisure moments. Fans worldwide who admire Ayrton will find this partnership a genuine tribute to his legacy”.

Ducati and Ayrton Senna

The paths of Ducati and Ayrton Senna crossed for the first time in 1990, when Claudio Castiglioni, then owner of Ducati and a passionate fan of Senna and his innate talent, gave the three-time world champion an 851 SP. Senna and Ducati realized they had many common values in the following years. When the World Champion saw the new Ducati 916 in person, he was absolutely fascinated by it, giving rise to the idea of ​​collaborating on a special project capable of uniting the Ducati and Senna brands.

The late F1 legend Ayrton Senna lost his life at Imola in 1994 just as he was working with Ducati on a limited edition bike.

Thus was born the Ducati 916 Senna, a motorcycle characterized by a livery chosen by the Brazilian driver personally, opting for a contrasting graphic between anthracite grey, matt black, and red, which became iconic in the following years. The special series, limited to just 300 units, was announced by Ducati in March 1994.

The tragic accident in which Ayrton Senna lost his life occurred a few months before the start of production of the Ducati 916 Senna and stopped every operation linked to Ayrton, but the subsequent discussion between Ducati and Senna’s family convinced the parties to go ahead with the project in Ayrton’s memory, with the presentation taking place at the 1994 Motor Show. The first series sold out quickly and was followed by two more in 1997 and 1998, with colors chosen by Ayrton’s brother, Leonardo Senna.

The collaboration with Senna Brands resumed in 2014 with the 1199 Panigale, which featured a limited series of 161 units—the same as the number of Grands Prix raced by Ayrton—reserved for the Brazilian market. All Ducati Sennas are highly sought after by collectors worldwide.

Benchmark components

The Monster Senna is equipped with components that, in addition to embellishing its look, also improve the bike’s dynamic qualities and allow it to reach a curb weight without fuel of 385 lbs, i.e., 10 lbs less than the standard model.

Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali and Senna Brands CEO Bianca Senna pose with Senna’s helmet and the special edition bike.

The Monster, a modern reinterpretation of the original bike, is a light, easy, easy-to-handle, fast motorcycle. It is powered by the Testastretta 11° engine, a liquid-cooled 4-valve twin-cylinder with desmodromic distribution producing 111 horsepower, reliable and fun thanks to a full delivery curve at all RPMs. It features an extremely functional and effective chassis inspired by Ducati Superbikes, fully adjustable and sporty Öhlins suspension, forged wheels, a sophisticated braking system with Brembo Stylema front calipers and aluminum flanges for the brake discs, and top-of-the-segment electronics.

The Monster Senna’s aesthetics, in addition to the special coloring, are embellished by the yellow/green/blue tag on the black rims, specially made for this model, and by the yellow on the brake calipers and on the Termignoni homologated carbon fiber silencers. Other distinctive elements of this model are the special seat, the matching engine guard, and the dedicated dashboard animation, which starts when the ignition is turned on.

Finally, each bike is unique because of a plaque on the triple clamp with the model name and number of the bike, a certificate of authenticity, and a dedicated motorcycle cover.

The dedicated page on Ducati.com contains all the information about this limited-edition unveil and the history of the relationship between Ducati and Senna.