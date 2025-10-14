As reported by our sister publication, American Rider, Buell Motorcycle Co. has officially begun production of the long-awaited 2026 Buell Super Cruiser, marking a major milestone for the Michigan-based manufacturer. First unveiled as a prototype in early 2023, the 175-hp performance cruiser now heads to the assembly line with its final specifications confirmed. Customers with preorders can expect to be contacted within the next two to four months, according to the company.

First unveiled as a prototype in early 2023, the 175-hp performance cruiser now heads to the assembly line with its final specifications confirmed. (Photos: Buell Motorcycle Co./American Rider)

Powered by a liquid-cooled 1,190cc (72.6ci) V-twin producing a claimed 175 horsepower and 94 lb-ft of torque at 8,500 rpm, the Super Cruiser aims to set a new benchmark for high-performance American cruisers. It features a steel-tube frame with an aluminum subframe and now uses Fox suspension components in place of the prototype’s Öhlins setup. The production bike also receives Brembo braking components, including dual 4-piston monoblock front calipers on 320mm discs and a 2-piston rear caliper on a 220mm disc.

Seat height rises slightly from the prototype to 32 inches, while wet weight drops to 485 pounds. The Super Cruiser carries 4.0 gallons of fuel and rolls on 17-inch cast-aluminum wheels fitted with Dunlop SportMax Q5A tires.

“These hand-built machines are a true blend of performance and art. We’re proud of the talented team whose dedication and craftsmanship transformed the Super Cruiser from a bold concept into a production motorcycle,” — Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co.

The first production unit, VIN 0001, was completed on September 26, 2025, and was on display at the Barber Motorsports Museum during the recent Barber Vintage Festival earlier this month. The bike was then donated to the museum following the event.

No other production cruiser delivers performance at this high level, according to American Rider reviewer Kevin Duke. Luckily, he says the production version appears to be very similar to the prototype, aside from a few small changes.

“We’ve chosen a deliberate path of ramping up production slow and steady to ensure every machine lives up to its promise and every rider feels that unmistakable Buell connection the moment they twist the throttle,” adds Jason Anderson, Buell’s manufacturing and quality director.

The 2026 Buell Super Cruiser will carry an MSRP of $25,900. Dealers and customers can find more information or place orders through the Buell Motorcycle Co. website.