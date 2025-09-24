BRP will make return to AIMExpo, to speak on EV panel

It was recently announced that BRP will be showcasing its powersports innovation on the show floor at the 2026 AIMExpo in Anaheim, California, Jan. 7-9.

This is the first year the powersports trade show will be held in Anaheim, California.

“It will be great to be at AIMExpo this year, which is a terrific hub for connecting with current and future partners,” says David Baker, BRP’s vice president and general manager of North America operations. “As a leader in the powersports industry, we see the show as an ideal opportunity to engage directly with dealers and discuss the future of powersports together.”

This year’s AIMExpo will feature a panel on the future of electric vehicles in powersports. Baker will join the conversation as a panelist and share insights and expertise, helping the industry prepare for what’s next.

BRP recently held its annual dealer event, Club BRP, in Boston with more than 4,000 dealers and will return to AIMExpo to discuss business and what’s ahead for their brands.

BRP has been on the forefront of the powersports’ EV surge, releasing a pair of electric motorcycles, Can-Am Pulse and Can-Am Origin, its electric snowmobile lineup and, most recently, the Outlander electric ATV.

“Electrification is transforming how we all do business,” Baker continues. “We’re committed to sharing what we’ve learned and collaborating to make sure our industry stays ahead of the curve.”

AIMExpo attendees are invited to visit the BRP booth to see their latest vehicles and innovations. The BRP team will be available to discuss business, what’s ahead for the industry, and to engage with both longtime partners and new connections.

“There’s a unique energy at AIMExpo that drives progress in our industry,” says Cinnamon Kernes, Vice President of Market Expansion at the Motorcycle Industry Council. “We’re pleased to welcome BRP back, and we’re excited to see their impact at this year’s event.”

