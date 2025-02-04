KTM introduces the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure range

KTM has launched a new range of KTM 390 ADVENTURE models for 2025, with the coveted ‘R’ badge debuting on the KTM 390 ADVENTURE R machine.

The 2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE R is light, nimble, and truly an off-road-focused adventure bike. Photos courtesy of KTM

The KTM 390 ADVENTURE range provides riders with a thrilling and versatile experience. “ADVENTURE” signifies long-distance ability across various terrains – from city streets to off-road trails. The 2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE features an updated LC4c powerplant that provides smooth and uninhibited power, adventure-ready suspension, and wheel and tire packages to tackle any terrain.

The 390 ADVENTURE R is light, nimble, and truly an off-road-focused adventure bike. Boasting a rally-inspired design, a completely new chassis, long-travel suspension, and a 21/18-inch wheel split, it has every right to wear the ADVENTURE R badge proudly.

The 2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE X provides a great alternative for riders looking for an affordable entry into the KTM ADVENTURE realm.

The 2025 KTM 390 ADVENTURE X is a more approachable alternative to the KTM 390 ADVENTURE R. With just the right spec, including a lower seat height, it’s a capable, real-world travel machine. Equipped with cast wheels, an informative LCD dashboard, ABS, and a unique colorway, the ADVENTURE X provides a great alternative for riders looking for an affordable entry into the KTM ADVENTURE realm.

Both machines take their design cues directly from the Rally ranks, with each model boasting a slim and compact body profile, a rally-inspired instrument tower, a compact 3.69 gallon (14 L) metal fuel tank, LED lights at each end, and hardy fairings.

The KTM 390 ADVENTURE range will hit showroom floors in early 2025.