KTM reveals 2025 890 ADVENTURE R

Taking cues from the Dakar-winning KTM 450 RALLY, the 2025 KTM KTM 890 ADVENTURE R offers a WP suspension package featuring time-proven hardware on each end, with a WP XPLOR 48mm fork and a WP XPLOR PDS rear shock.

The 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R features an off-road-focused single-piece seat to emphasize mobility and grip, and a revitalized graphic set to finish the look. Photo courtesy of KTM

Aesthetically, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R also leans on its KTM 450 RALLY stable mate, with a low windshield, high front fender, rally-styled bodywork and enhanced body protection. Rider comfort hasn’t been forgotten, with the off-road-focused single-piece seat emphasizing mobility and grip, and a revitalized graphic set to finish the look.

The 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R retains its proven hardware underneath. For 2025, the Connectivity Unit is included as standard to enable the connection between the KTMConnect app and the TFT via Bluetooth for Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, music and incoming calls.

Highlights

Standard Connectivity Unit to enable KTMconnect

KTM 450 RALLY-inspired bodywork with new graphics

Offroad-focused, lower windshield

Single-piece seat

Proven WP XPLOR suspension

5-inch TFT display with USB connection

ABS components with a 9.3 MP modulator

OFFROAD ABS linked with OFFROAD MODE and optional RALLY MODE

DEMO MODE functionality

The new 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R will be available in December.