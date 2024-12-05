DealersKTMLatest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

KTM reveals 2025 890 ADVENTURE R

The StaffDecember 5, 2024

Taking cues from the Dakar-winning KTM 450 RALLY, the 2025 KTM KTM 890 ADVENTURE R offers a WP suspension package featuring time-proven hardware on each end, with a WP XPLOR 48mm fork and a WP XPLOR PDS rear shock.

2025 KTM 890 Adventure R
2025 KTM 890 Adventure R
The 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R features an off-road-focused single-piece seat to emphasize mobility and grip, and a revitalized graphic set to finish the look. Photo courtesy of KTM

Aesthetically, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R also leans on its KTM 450 RALLY stable mate, with a low windshield, high front fender, rally-styled bodywork and enhanced body protection. Rider comfort hasn’t been forgotten, with the off-road-focused single-piece seat emphasizing mobility and grip, and a revitalized graphic set to finish the look.

The 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R retains its proven hardware underneath. For 2025, the Connectivity Unit is included as standard to enable the connection between the KTMConnect app and the TFT via Bluetooth for Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, music and incoming calls. 

Highlights

  • Standard Connectivity Unit to enable KTMconnect 
  • KTM 450 RALLY-inspired bodywork with new graphics
  • Offroad-focused, lower windshield
  • Single-piece seat
  • Proven WP XPLOR suspension
  • 5-inch TFT display with USB connection
  • ABS components with a 9.3 MP modulator
  • OFFROAD ABS linked with OFFROAD MODE and optional RALLY MODE
  • DEMO MODE functionality

The new 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R will be available in December.

