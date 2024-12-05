KTM reveals 2025 890 ADVENTURE R
Taking cues from the Dakar-winning KTM 450 RALLY, the 2025 KTM KTM 890 ADVENTURE R offers a WP suspension package featuring time-proven hardware on each end, with a WP XPLOR 48mm fork and a WP XPLOR PDS rear shock.
Aesthetically, the KTM 890 ADVENTURE R also leans on its KTM 450 RALLY stable mate, with a low windshield, high front fender, rally-styled bodywork and enhanced body protection. Rider comfort hasn’t been forgotten, with the off-road-focused single-piece seat emphasizing mobility and grip, and a revitalized graphic set to finish the look.
The 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R retains its proven hardware underneath. For 2025, the Connectivity Unit is included as standard to enable the connection between the KTMConnect app and the TFT via Bluetooth for Turn-by-Turn+ navigation, music and incoming calls.
Highlights
- Standard Connectivity Unit to enable KTMconnect
- KTM 450 RALLY-inspired bodywork with new graphics
- Offroad-focused, lower windshield
- Single-piece seat
- Proven WP XPLOR suspension
- 5-inch TFT display with USB connection
- ABS components with a 9.3 MP modulator
- OFFROAD ABS linked with OFFROAD MODE and optional RALLY MODE
- DEMO MODE functionality
The new 2025 KTM 890 ADVENTURE R will be available in December.