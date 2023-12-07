Super73 to sponsor industry e-bike races at AIMExpo

Powersports Business has learned that Super73 will be the title sponsor of the industry e-bike races at AIMExpo 2024. The “Super73 Industry E-Bike Throwdown” will pit dealers, exhibitors, media, and industry leaders in a series of races to see who will ultimately be crowned champion of the industry.

Super73 named title sponsor of AIMExpo Industry E-Bike Throwdown. (Image: AIMExpo)

“We jumped at this opportunity to be title sponsor because the e-bike races speak to who we are — a fun, inclusive, enthusiastic community of riders who also have a spark of competitive spirit,” says Michael Cannavo, co-founder and chief marketing officer of Super73. “Our products have been fusing motorcycle heritage with youth culture, introducing new generations to powersports. Exhibiting at AIMExpo, sponsoring the most fun, adrenaline-pumping event at the show, and being able to connect and network with everyone in the industry is a no-brainer.”

Super73 will be bringing a full lineup of bikes, from its urban commuters to its all-terrain Adventure Series. Many models are Bluetooth compatible and feature front or full suspension, fenders, a light, and horn. Super73 bikes will also be available for demos on the e-bike track during AIMExpo.

Andre Albert, director of marketing and events at the Motorcycle Industry Council, comments: “As the e-bike segment grows, having such an influential brand at AIMExpo shows that the powersports industry is well positioned to serve the growing demand for electric-powered products.”

The Super73 Industry E-Bike Throwdown will be held during the AIMExpo Industry Party powered by Turn 14 Distribution on Tuesday, February 6, at the AIMExpo indoor e-bike track. It will consist of four classes: Dealers, Exhibitors, Media, and a surprise class to be announced closer to race night.

Each class will race in brackets with the top rider in each race advancing to the next round, ultimately competing in a winner-take-all Throwdown. To ensure an equal playing field, e-bikes will be provided. Competitors will need to wear appropriate gear, including helmets.

“The Super73 Industry E-Bike Showdown perfectly demonstrates that community, technology, and generations can come together in a single event that will deliver a night of unforgettable racing and fun,” added Albert.

Rider registration is now open. Spots are limited and registration does not guarantee you will get to race. Riders will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.

