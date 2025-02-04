XtremeGard Powersports, a provider of insured finance and insurance products for the powersports industry, will host MotoAmerica Superbike champion Josh Herrin at its AIMExpo booth. Herrin will be available to take photos and sign autographs for fans and attendees during exclusive sessions at the booth.

Josh Herrin clinched the 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike title aboard his Ducati Panigale V4 R. Photo courtesy of XtremeGard

“We’re thrilled to have Josh Herrin join us at AIMExpo,” says Lee Hoffman, owner of XtremeGard Powersports. “Josh exemplifies the same dedication to excellence that drives everything we do at XtremeGard. It’s an honor to celebrate his championship victory and connect with fans of this incredible sport.”

Herrin, with Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Team, is renowned for his skill and speed. He clinched the 2024 MotoAmerica Superbike title aboard his Ducati Panigale V4 R. He will be at the XtremeGard Powersports Booth, #2097.

XtremeGard Powersports has worked with dealerships and riders for years, offering a comprehensive range of finance and insurance products — from Extended Service Contracts to tire and wheel protection — designed to protect motorcycles, customers and lenders. In addition to celebrating Herrin’s achievements, XtremeGard will showcase its latest offerings and innovations for the powersports industry. Attendees are invited to stop by, explore services and learn how XtremeGard can enhance the customer’s experience.

Operated by ServiceGuard Systems, Inc., XtremeGard Powersports has provided insured F&I products for over 45 years.