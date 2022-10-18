Yamaha rehabilitates California forest, popular OHV riding area

Yamaha corporate team members have recently joined the Southern California Mountains Foundation (SCMF) to help rehabilitate the San Bernardino National Forest, a frequently utilized OHV area. Yamaha strives to advocate access to public land for motorized recreation through the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) and hands-on volunteer efforts by Yamaha employees.

“Over the past couple of years, the San Bernardino National Forest, like so many other public recreation areas, has seen increased activity – a welcomed surprise as we encourage more people to enjoy the outdoors, but also a real challenge in keeping up with rehab projects,” said Linda Stamer, restoration partnership director for SCMF. “Thanks to the generous support of Yamaha’s employee volunteers, we were able to make significant progress in our Pinnacles Staging Area restoration. With Yamaha’s help, we packed in at least three weeks’ worth of work into a single day.”

Yamaha brought out several of their Wolverine RMAX Side-by-Sides for volunteers to test out and enjoy on the local trails.

A group of Yamaha employees, along with family and friends, recently planted more than 300 native species plants around the Pinnacles OHV Staging Area to restore its boundaries and encourage responsible on-trail riding. Pinnacles is Yamaha’s adopted staging area, where volunteers have completed several projects over the years. During this effort, symbolizing the diversity of users, popularity of the area, and need for continued support, several riding groups, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts passed through Pinnacles, witnessing and recognizing the immediate impact and benefits of the Yamaha employees’ continuing work.

All of the volunteers gather for a group photo at the recent Yamaha OAI event in the Southern California mountains.

“What started as a small assembly of Yamaha volunteers in Southern California nearly 15 years ago has grown into an annual tradition where our employees compliment the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative’s financial support by contributing directly to hands-on conservation work and improvements on the ground,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports group marketing manager. “It’s fulfilling to see the progress at Pinnacles over time, but also important to acknowledge the continued need for funding and restoration of public land, as more people flock to national forests to recreate.”

Yamaha has a longstanding relationship with SCMF. In addition to nearly 15 years of volunteer projects together, Yamaha OAI has granted over $100,000 in funding to help sustain the organization’s OHV program, trail volunteer efforts, trail mapping and improvement projects at Big Pine Flats OHV staging area.

The Yamaha OAI program encourages riding clubs, land stewardship associations and public land managers to work together with Yamaha dealers to identify projects and apply for support. Yamaha OAI is a one-stop resource for outdoor organizations seeking support for their next project. Visit YamahaOAI.com for application details, or examples of some typical projects the program supports for inspiration.

Volunteers plant trees at the recent Yamaha OAI volunteer event in the Southern California mountains.

The application deadline for consideration in the final quarter of the 2022 funding cycle is December 15, 2022. Submission guidelines and an application for a Yamaha OAI grant are available at YamahaOAI.com. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors or search any of the following hashtags on all platforms: #Yamaha #YamahaOAI #REALizeYourAdventure #ProvenOffRoad #AssembledInUSA