Yamaha Bicycles unveils all-new YDX-MORO models

Yamaha Bicycles has announced the expansion of its full suspension e-Mountain Bike lineup with the all-new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 models. The bicycles feature the flagship PW-X3 center-mounted drive unit, patented Dual Twin frame and proprietary Quad Sensor system.

Both models bring impressive range efficiency, higher torque, more advanced component technology and smooth assist delivery in a lighter and more powerful complete package.

New All-Mountain models are equipped with the PW-X3 Drive System.

Planted in performance with racing tradition, pedigree and reliability, the new array of YDX-MORO models were developed specifically for the next generation of e-MTB riders and feature the company’s smallest, lightest and most powerful drive unit to date. The Yamaha PW-X3 is a game changing power plant combining higher performance with instant power delivery in an ultra-compact drive unit to elevate the feeling of rider-machine unity to a whole new level – an experience that Yamaha calls “Pure Ride.”

“As the company that created the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle nearly 30 years ago, Yamaha is recognized as one of the world’s leading innovators in e-Bike technology,” Rob Trester, manager of Yamaha’s Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S. said. “We’re doubling down on the growing e-MTB market with the new MORO 07 and MORO 05 and offer our ‘Pure Ride’ feeling and race proven innovation to even more e-MTB riders.”

The PW-X3 boasts a max torque to 85Nm, while maintaining 250W nominal assist, 500W maximum assist and power assist up to 20 mph. Assist levels include ECO, Standard, High, MTB, Extra-Power, Automatic-Mode and Walk Assist. Yamaha’s Automatic Support Mode feature selects the right amount of assist based on riding conditions, whether accelerating, braking or climbing, allowing riders to leave ride mode changes to the system and focus on the trail.

All-new Yamaha YDX-MORO 05.

The new drive unit’s increased torque output helps e-MTB riders tackle steep gradients and sandy or muddy terrain. Zero cadence technology ensures instant torque delivery at the slightest pedal input, and thanks to Yamaha’s proprietary Quad Sensor System, its strong and seamless flow of power reinforces the feeling that the bike is an extension of the rider’s body.

“The PW-X3 drive unit is 10% lighter and 20% smaller, while producing more torque and the most ‘Pure Ride’ feeling of any e-MTB on the market,” Drew Engelmann, sales and marketing manager at Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles said. “Yamaha's passion for performance is driven by our racing heritage, and the YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 are true thoroughbreds for the next generation of e-MTB riders.”

The new YDX-MORO 07 and YDX-MORO 05 also receive the new Yamaha Interface X control unit making it easy for riders to take in information and manage settings while staying focused on the trail. Features include a simple assist control switch, a minimalist 3-color LED support-mode level light indicator, Bluetooth connectivity to Garmin Edge 530-830-1030 cycling GPS computers, LED brightness adjustability and battery capacity indicator.

All-new Yamaha YDX-MORO 07.

Key components of the YDX-MORO 07 include:

RockShox Lyrik Select front fork with 160mm of travel, 35mm stanchions, Charger RC damper with Low-speed Compression and Rebound adjust.

RockShox Super Deluxe Select+ rear shocks custom tuned for the Yamaha YDX-MORO 07 with 150mm travel, 210x55mm DebonAir+ air spring with 15 clicks of rebound adjustment, and 2-position compression adjustment.

TranzX 30.9 diameter dropper post with 125mm travel (small), 150mm (medium), and 170mm (large).

Shimano XT SL-M8100-R shifters, Shimano XT RD-M8100-SGS rear derailleur and Shimano XT CS-M8100-12 12-spd (10-51T) cassette.

Magura MT5 4-piston brakes, with 203mm center lock rotor, and single-finger lever.

Maxxis 27.5x2.6 tubeless Minion DHF (front) and REKON (rear).

Key components of the YDX-MORO 05 include:

RockShox Revelation RC front fork with 160mm of travel, 35mm Stanchion e-MTB rated, Motion Control damping with low-speed compression adjustment and DebonAir air spring.

RockShox Deluxe Select+ rear shock with 150mm travel, 210x55mm DebonAir+ air spring with 15 clicks of rebound adjustment and 2-position compression adjustment.

TranzX 30.9 diameter dropper post with 125mm travel (small), 150mm (medium) and 170mm (large).

Shimano DEORE SL-M6100-R shifters, Shimano DEORE RD-M6100-SGS rear derailleur and Shimano SLX CS-M7100-12 12-spd (10-51T) cassette.

Magura MT30 4-PISTON (front) 2-PISTON (rear) brakes with 203mm Centerlock Rotors (front/rear) and two-finger lever.

Maxxis 27.5x2.6 tubeless Minion DHF (front) and REKON (rear).

All-new Yamaha YDX-MORO 07.

Every Yamaha Bicycles comes with an industry-leading three-year warranty on the frame, motor and battery and component manufacturers’ warranties are supported by Yamaha. Yamaha now offers a wider range of e-MTB options keeping the recently launched and highly popular YDX-MORO Pro and YDX-MORO all-mountain e-Bikes in the lineup.

The YDX-MORO 07 is scheduled to be in retail this December in two colorways, Dual Blue and Raven with Silver at a $6,399.99 MSRP. The YDX-MORO 05, available early 2023, will come in Forest Green with an MSRP of $5,799.99. Both will come in three sizes: small, medium and large. Yamaha’s full-suspension line-up includes their current models, the YDX-MORO and the YDX-MORO PRO, with MSRPs of $4,799 and $5,499, respectively.