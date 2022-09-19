NPA names members of 2022 Winners Circle for sales success

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced its 2022 Winners Circle members. Eight Territory Sales Managers from across the nation were acknowledged for exceeding annual sales goals.

“These sales managers crushed their territory goals and we are proud to have them as part of the NPA family. We look forward to another strong year from the entire team with our new territory goals,” said Mike Murray, vice president of Sales.

The top NPA sales performers are as follows:

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has announced its 2022 Winners Circle members. Eight Territory Sales Managers from across the nation were acknowledged for exceeding annual sales goals. (Front row, left) Jim Woodruff, CEO; Dusty Krepp, RSM; Peter Heisser, TSM; Ron Games, TSM; and Cliff Clifford, Founder and Chairman. (Back row, left) Devin DeForest, CFO; Mike Murray, VP of Sales; Dean Sweet, TSM; Matt Gunter, TSM; Trevor Nicely, TSM; Dominick Catalfamo, TSM; and Donny Erickson, TSM.

Dean Sweet - Territory Sales Manager, Northern California, HI, NV, UT

Dominick Catalfamo - Territory Sales Manager, Southern California, AZ

Donny Erickson - Territory Sales Manager, NC, SC, TN

Dusty Krepp - Regional Sales Manager – East, PA

Matt Gunter - Territory Sales Manager, KY, MI, OH

Peter Heisser - Territory Sales Manager, AL, GA, MS

Ron Games - Territory Sales Manager, IL, IN, MO

Trevor Nicely - Territory Sales Manager, AK, ID, MT, OR, WA

The Winners Circle recipient’s announcement was made at NPA’s Sales and Operations meeting at Copart’s Willis Johnson Ranch in Celina, Texas. The annual company gathering provides the NPA team time to review and reflect on the past year and plan for the year ahead. Everyone who exceeded their fiscal 2022-year goals received an all-expense paid vacation for two, along with gifts and a coveted NPA Winners Circle jacket.

“Our fiscal 2022 results were better than forecasted, illustrating the growth that the powersports industry experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic and the hard work of everyone at NPA. We are happy to recognize our top performers and reward them with much-deserved downtime on the company,” NPA CEO Jim Woodruff said.

Get to know the NPA team and how they can assist with your pre-owned inventory solutions during the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. NPA is a Gold-level sponsor of Accelerate for the second year in a row.

The PSB content crew of content director Dave McMahon and associate editor Madelyn Hubbard look forward to seeing the NPA - and you! - in Orlando. With less two months until kickoff, we're honored that as of today, 19 states will have dealership representation at Accelerate.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference.

Click here to view the 2022 Accelerate Conference schedule.

Sponsors of the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows.

Diamond: Torque Group

Platinum: ABRG | WPS

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA), Rollick, Revvable and MotoTV Networks.

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike, Rider's Advantage, Octane | Roadrunner Financial, Sheffield and Constellation Dealership Software.

Your dealership/company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list.) We'll be out at a side-by-side intro getting more familiar with the vehicles you sell at your dealership(!) next week so there will be a delay to recent additions:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

• West Virginia Motorsports, Princeton, WV

• Moto Primo Motorsports | Indian Motorcycle of Lakeville, Lakeville, MN

• Extreme Power Sports, Gaylord, MI

• Sunrise Cycles, Norfolk, VA

• Powersports St. Augustine, St. Augustine, FL

• Gables Motorsports & Marine, Wesley Chapel, FL

• Orlando Harley-Davidson, Orlando, FL

• Laconia Harley-Davidson, Meredith, NH

• G.N. Gonzales, Baton Rouge, LA

• Tom Wood Powersports Indianapolis, Indianapolis, IN

• Twister City Harley-Davidson, Wichita, KS

• Woods Cycle Country, New Braunfels, TX

• BMW Motorcycles of Richfield, Richfield, MN

• Route 66 Harley-Davidson, Tulsa, OK

• Twin Cities Harley-Davidson North, Blaine, MN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Lafayette, IN

• Indian Motorcycle of Lafayette, Blaine, MN

Take a stroll through the 2022 Accelerate digs at the Caribe Royale in Orlando (and pretend that it's less than 2 Months Out, then go register!)

But there will only ever be one first Accelerate Conference!