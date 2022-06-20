Company unveils suspension upgrades for RZR Pro R, Turbo R

Phoenix-based Shock Therapy has released its Dual-Rate Spring Kit, Ride-Improvement System and Limit Straps for the Polaris RZR Pro R and Turbo R models.

Although the Turbo R and Pro R share many suspension components, there are some significant differences, and the Dual-Rate Spring Kits and Ride-Improvement Systems are specifically tailored to each.

Dual-Rate Spring Kit (DRS)

The Dual-Rate Spring Kit by Shock Therapy is tailored to the individual’s needs and unit specifications. Considerations include driver and passenger weight, aftermarket accessories, terrain, driving style and more. The Dual-Rate Spring Kit provides for increased ride height, increased bottom-out resistance, reduced bucking, smoother ride quality over chop and chatter, no sagging, and springs manufactured in the USA with a lifetime warranty.

Ride-Improvement System (RIS)

Shock Therapy’s Ride-Improvement System (RIS) drastically modifies the internals of the shock for a major upgrade in performance –– with internal valving custom-tailored to the driving style of each unit and the different terrains one tackles.

The modifications inside the shock result in superior handling and plushness through small chop and chatter, increase bottom-out resistance at full compression, and remove excessively stiff ride quality at moderate and low speeds. Shock Therapy’s RIS also supports recreational riders looking to get the most out of their suspension.

Limit Straps (front)

At its simplest, a limit strap is a flexible strap that functions to prevent the shock from fully extending. Especially as one gets bigger tires and wheels on their rig, the clunking sound of the shocks dropping out and hanging on the top-out spring is probably a familiar one. Originally tuned for the factory wheel and tire settings, the internal spring will not be stiff enough to arrest extension with heavier aftermarket upgrades –– making front Limit Straps a must-have.

The patented design features a billet aluminum, laser-engraved upper mount and also prevents the strap from interfering with or getting tangled on other parts when the shock compresses and the strap’s slack increases. Set apart from most other options too, Shock Therapy’s Limit Straps not only adjust but bolt directly to the shock itself –– allowing the strap to be perfectly in line with the shock, thereby limiting the leverage exerted on it and increasing strap life.

Shock Therapy products are sold in dealerships and performance shops.