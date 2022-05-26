Europe: Polaris expands apparel, accessories lineup for 2022

Since 1954, Polaris Off Road has been an innovative force in powersports. A diverse lineup of performance-ready apparel and accessories has been designed with a single purpose: To help customers get the most out of their riding experience and take on the off-road in confidence.

All items in the Polaris apparel range are crafted from premium materials, engineered for the most extreme off-road conditions, and designed for all Polaris riders – from the hard workers to the hard adventurers. For 2022, riders can upgrade their riding wardrobe with Polaris’ latest additions to its racing collection, introducing brand-new looks and colour options to the world of off-roading.

Dario Baraggia, PG&A Manager at Polaris Off Road Vehicles EMEA said: “These new additions to the Polaris apparel range can give customers the true belonging to the Polaris brand, whether it be through clothing or accessories. Like our vehicles, the collection is made with premium materials that give riders what they need; breathability, comfort and flexibility, as well as the quality needed to endure any weather conditions and even the roughest of rides."

Racing Collection

For 2022, Polaris has added two new CE approved gloves: The Safety Gloves Touch and the SF Tech Gloves Touch. Both gloves are touch screen compatible with silicone print on the fingers to improve grip. They have a neoprene cuff with Velcro tightening and reinforcement patches for safety and comfort. The SF Tech Gloves Touch are fitted with knuckle protection, whilst the Safety Gloves Touch have a flexible fabric back. Both gloves are available in black, in sizes XS-7 through to 3XL-13.

When working all day on or off a vehicle, the new Bodywarmer is an excellent companion. Made from a combination of breathable yet waterproof materials, the bodywarmer has a simple yet classic design, featuring soft shell waterproof side panels, and two external pockets with easy grab pullers. Available in black, in sizes S to 3XL.

The lightweight, long sleeve Technical Shirt provides superior comfort with a 100% polyester construction to keep the riders feeling cool and fresh, whilst the Lycra cuffs and collar guarantees comfort. With a simple yet iconic design, the black and grey technical shirt offers increased visibility with a red accent stripe and there is Polaris branding across the chest.

Many of the racing favorites are still available in the collection, including the water-resistant Technical Jacket and Pants; the ultra-light pairing are made from polyester ripstop and softshell to provide ultimate comfort. The Racing Softshell helps to provide protection from the elements with softshell waterproofing and a removable hood. The Rain Jacket is the summer version of the Racing Softshell. With a very similar design the Rain Jacket is made from polyester ripstop high tearing resistance material, a PU coating of 1000mm and features a non-removable hood. The Hybrid Jacket is the perfect hybrid of the Racing Softshell and Rain Jacket with added insulation; with sleeves in softshell waterproof and breathable 3000mm fabric and a body made from nylon downproof, even whilst out racing, riders can be protected from all elements.

All of the racing collection is available in black with elements of grey, and red contrasts.

Advertisement

Helmets and goggles

Built from the ground up, with innovative features for ultimate comfort and control, is the Tactical 2.0 helmet. With a shock-resistant, injection-moulded thermoplastic shell and a Venturi vent system that generates negative pressure at velocity and pulls moist air from the breath box, the Tactical Helmet is ideal for any off-road rider. The integrated eyeport seal is co-integrated with the breath box to create a draught-free seal with 509 goggles for an unparalleled warmth and clear field of view. Closing with a magnetic fidlock chin-strap technology, the Tactical 2.0 Helmet is both DOT and ECE 22.06 approved.

Available in Matte black, Gray, Lime, Red/Black and Orange; in sizes XS-4XL.

To provide utmost clarity, the 509 Kingpin Off-Road Goggles work in unity with the Tactical 2.0 helmet for a draught-free seal. The 509 Kingpin goggles have been designed with premium materials with an attractive price in mind. Featuring an oversized spherical lens that delivers optimal peripheral vision, the CE-certified goggles have metal tear off posts that provide strength and durability. Lenses can be changed in a matter of seconds with the quick-change technology so riders can wear the best lens tint for the conditions. The 509 Kingpin Goggles are available in blue or stealth gray.

Engineered for dirt and trail riding is the 509 MX6 Off-Road Goggles that provides a super wide field of view. The CE-certified goggles have a PC outer lens with anti-scratch coating and an internal anti-fog coating; there are outriggers with latch system for a quick lens change and 45mm straps with silicon to hold straps in place. The 509 MX Off-Road Goggles are available in Black or Red/Black.

Accessories and merchandise

Customers can truly live and feel the Polaris brand with new and existing accessories and merchandise. Customer can take Polaris with them with four new camping chairs; the Kickback Rocker comes in Polaris blue with two built in cup holders; the new Freestyle Rocker and Easy Chair both have one cupholder and are available in black and the triangular shaped Quick-E-Seat is also available in black. Polaris has also added the Folding Table as the ideal partner for any of the new folding chairs. The Folding Table is available in black and has four built- in cup holders to help avoid any spillages.

Polaris have also added two new baseball caps to their accessories and merchandise collection. The new Highland Cap has a flat brim and contrasting mesh panelling on the back, in either tan and black or grey and black and both colourways feature the Polaris logo across the front. The Classic Cap has a rounded brim and a Polaris logo across the front; it is available in grey and blue or Polaris blue.

Also added into the range is a new 23oz Water Bottle in matte black with a Polaris logo so riders can stay hydrated on and off their machine. There are new garage accessories including a blue Polaris Flag and Polaris Parking Sign both in Polaris blue.

The Polaris Off Road apparel collection is available across dealers in Europe, Middle East and Africa.