Washington to close 14 Sno-Parks due to drop in snowmobile registrations

Washington State Parks announced recently that it will not open 14 Sno-Parks that primarily serve snowmobiles for the 2024-2025 winter season. In a news release, Washington State Parks says the decision was primarily prompted by a nearly 25% reduction in funds available from snowmobile registrations.

(Image: Washington State Parks)

According to the Seattle Times, the closures represent 16% of the state’s 89 motorized Sno-Parks. The affected Sno-Parks include Bethel Ridge/Soup Creek, Clear Lake, Cloverland, Crawfish, Crow Creek, Echo Valley, Elk Heights, Fish Creek, French Cabin, Nile, Nine Bark, Reecer Creek, Skate Creek, and Taneum.

The motorized Sno-Park program receives $94.20 per annual snowmobile registration, and parking a vehicle at a motorized Sno-Park costs $50 per season. The program is self-funded from those fees plus a percentage of the gas tax.

Washington State Parks says snowmobile registrations in Washington have declined more than 50% over the past two decades, from 38,331 in 2002 to 18,434 in 2024, resulting in a funding shortfall. Last winter’s mild snowfall resulted in lower Sno-Park permit sales.

Washington State Parks’ Winter Recreation Program compiled the list of closures with the input of the volunteer Snowmobile Advisory Committee, land managers and snowmobile clubs. The goal of the closures is to support the continued operation of the most used Sno-Parks and to preserve access to the broader network of groomed snowmobile trails, according to the news release.

The news release says that the closures are temporary this season, and that the State Parks team will continue working with the Snowmobile Advisory Committee to find long-term solutions for the snowmobile program.

Source: Seattle Times/Tri-City Herald