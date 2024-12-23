The Motorcycle Industry Council, the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, and the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America commend the recent bipartisan passage of the Expanding Public Lands Outdoor Recreation Experiences (EXPLORE) Act, a groundbreaking step forward in enhancing outdoor opportunities, economic vitality, and equitable access to public lands. The legislation is now headed to the president’s desk to be signed into law.

“The powersports industry and the millions of recreational riders and drivers thank Senators Joe Manchin, John Barrasso, and Congressmen Bruce Westerman and Raúl Grijalva for their leadership in passing the EXPLORE Act,” says Christy LaCurelle, president and CEO of the MIC, ROHVA, and SVIA. “A commitment to the outdoor recreation industry is an investment in the health and wellness of America.”

The EXPLORE Act signifies a pivotal moment for the outdoor recreation economy, strengthening its foundation for growth while addressing critical needs in underserved communities. This landmark legislation is a testament to the advocacy efforts of the MIC, ROHVA, SVIA, the Outdoor Recreation Roundtable, and outdoor industry partners.

The EXPLORE Act:

Expands access to outdoor recreation for all Americans, particularly those in underserved and urban areas.

Enhances opportunities for motorized and non-motorized recreation, ensuring diverse outdoor experiences for enthusiasts of all kinds.

Strengthens the outdoor economy by investing in infrastructure and resources that benefit recreation-based businesses.

Promotes sustainable use of public lands through modernization efforts and public-private partnerships.

Supports local businesses and gateway communities that rely on outdoor tourism and recreation.

This legislation also highlights the importance of collaboration between federal, state, and local agencies to address evolving challenges in outdoor recreation.

“This comprehensive, bipartisan legislation will allow more Americans to enjoy the outdoors by creating more opportunities for motorized access to federal recreational lands and by improving and modernizing recreation infrastructure, which in turn bolsters local communities and our nation’s economy,” LaCurelle adds. “The passage of the EXPLORE Act comes on the heels of the latest U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis report, which showed that in 2023, outdoor recreation generated $1.2 trillion in economic output and continues to be a significant driver of our nation’s economy, and Motorcycling/ATVing is one of the top-five conventional outdoor recreation activities.”

Source: MIC