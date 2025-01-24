A roundtable discussion covering issues such as state and federal regulations and why it’s crucial to pay attention will take place at AIMExpo with market segment leaders, including Howard Kelly of S&S Cycle and Tony Nicosia, former manager of Harley’s Screamin’ Eagle Performance Products.

Scott Schloegel, MIC’s senior vice president of government relations, will attend the roundtable. The Motorcycle Industry Council has also worked with its members and government agencies to develop sensible solutions. (Photo: MIC).

Kelly and Nicosia will also address what businesses can do to avoid penalties. The “Powersports Performance & Compliance Roundtable” will take place Thursday, February 6, from 3 to 4:30 pm.

“Understanding emissions compliance is key. Federal regulation isn’t going away and skirting the issues isn’t a sustainable solution for your business,” says Kelly, senior director of marketing at S&S Cycle. “We must get ahead of potential issues facing our industry and address them head-on. With a little thought and creativity in design, emissions-compliant components can still improve performance — something S&S has been working on for 20-plus years.”

Restrictions and standards can vary from state to state and even among cities. It’s crucial to understand what these regulations are, whether your business is adhering to the guidelines, and how this can impact your business as well as the powersports industry as a whole.

Topics to be discussed:

What positions are aftermarket manufacturers taking as it relates to emissions compliance?

What potential penalties could be enacted, and what type of penalties have been assessed to noncompliant companies in the past?

How to remain in compliance and avoid regulatory agency heartburn; and

The risks and importance of selling compliant vs. noncompliant products.

“Harley-Davidson recognized in 2006 that proper sound levels were important to protect the sport of motorcycling,” says Nicosia, now with Gaslock. “The Screamin’ Eagle division under Parts and Accessories began in 2006 to seriously pursue compliant performance upgrade kits, knowing that this was a must-have strategy going forward. Today it continues to pursue this strategy and has become the leader in this arena.”

The Motorcycle Industry Council has also worked with its members and government agencies to come up with sensible solutions. “The MIC has always been working to protect and promote powersports,” says Scott Schloegel, MIC’s senior vice president of government relations, who will attend the roundtable.

“For example, rather than face a potential ban on aftermarket exhaust systems, the MIC and its aftermarket member companies partnered with SAE International to develop a roadside sound test procedure that is simple, science-based, and provided an alternative to outright bans and restrictions.”

Kelly adds, “Emissions compliance can be vexing, but in the end, it’s good for business. Customers tend to put more trust in companies that are emissions compliant, which means these companies can become more competitive than noncompliant businesses.”

For questions about the Powersports Performance & Compliance Roundtable, email Adam Schelor at aschelor@mic.org.