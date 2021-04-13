Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory team to compete at King of the Baggers series

A new Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team will compete in MotoAmerica King of the Baggers, held in conjunction with the 2021 MotoAmerica HONOS Superbike Series.

The team is preparing a Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special powered by a race-modified Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engine for pro rider Kyle Wyman. In addition to its factory team effort, Harley-Davidson will offer a nearly $30,000 cash contingency program for qualified Harley-Davidson racers competing in the three-race King of the Baggers series.

King of the Baggers successfully debuted as a one-off MotoAmerica invitational exhibition event at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca last October and received a positive reception by fans and racers. MotoAmerica will host a three-round King of the Baggers series in 2021 for race-prepared, American V-Twin touring motorcycles equipped with a fairing/windscreen and saddlebags. The series is open to all qualified AMA license holders, with championship points being tallied at each round and a National Champion crowned at season’s end.

“Competing in the King of the Baggers series gives Harley-Davidson an opportunity to showcase our Screamin’ Eagle performance products in the heat of competition,” said Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president, and CEO Harley-Davidson. “Nobody knows more about building Harley-Davidson performance than our Screamin’ Eagle engineers. Harley-Davidson created the first factory hot rod baggers, the Road Glide Special and Street Glide Special models, for riders craving performance and touring comfort.”

The Screamin’ Eagle Milwaukee-Eight 131 Performance Crate Engine is the most-powerful street-compliant performance engine offered by Harley-Davidson. Built from the bottom up in Milwaukee, this street-tuned, 131-cubic-inch (2147cc) Screamin’ Eagle crate engine delivers 131 ft-lb of torque to the rear wheel as soon as the throttle is cranked, and may be installed in 2017-later Harley-Davidson Touring models.

Veteran road racer Kyle Wyman formed Kyle Wyman Racing at the age of 21 to compete at the highest level of professional road racing in the United States. He started racing Harley-Davidson XR750s in flat track at the age of 15. Wyman was a contender and won six races in the AMA Pro Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson XR1200 series, he won the Daytona 200 in 2019 and placed seventh overall in the 2020 HONOS Superbike series, the premier MotoAmerica road racing class.

"I am very excited and honored to be the rider of the Harley-Davidson Screamin' Eagle Road Glide Special,” said Wyman. “To be a Factory rider for Harley-Davidson is something I've dreamed of since I was little, watching my hero Scott Parker win Grand National Championships on the Harley-Davidson XR750. I look forward to our first race at Road Atlanta and competing aboard this amazing machine."

The MotoAmerica King of the Baggers series kicks off April 30-May 2 at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, and continues June 11-13 at Road America Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and July 9-11 at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, California.

Is Baggers racing the new hot thing? Powersports Business will look further into the subject in a later issue, so keep an eye on your subscription!