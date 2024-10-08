Latest NewsMotorcycleNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesVideo

Panelists demand action on outdoor recreation industry policy threats

The StaffOctober 8, 2024

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable recently hosted an online meeting in which a panel of “industry stakeholders emphasized that ongoing trade disruptions and the expiration of essential trade programs, such as the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), threaten growth,” according to an MIC Ride Report.

ORR stakeholders emphasized that ongoing trade disruptions and the expiration of essential trade programs, such as the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), threaten growth. (ORR, YouTube)

“Without immediate action to address current trade policy challenges, we risk stalling one of the strongest economic sectors that has experienced significant growth in recent years,” says Jessica Wahl Turner, ORR president. “Congress has a unique opportunity to act at the end of the year to protect outdoor recreation jobs, rural economies, quality of life, and the experiences cherished by millions of Americans.”

During the briefing, panelists detailed the economic and operational challenges facing their organizations and businesses due to continuing trade challenges. The panelists from ORR members called for the retroactive extension of the GSP, which expired in 2020. They also revealed how its renewal could provide relief for manufacturers and outdoor recreation businesses.

The MIC, the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, and the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America are among the dozens of ORR members, which include a wide range of organizations and industry associations.

Tags
The StaffOctober 8, 2024

Related Articles

Kawasaki HQ

Kawasaki hosts California assemblymember at headquarters

September 18, 2024
Christy LaCurelle

Christy LaCurelle picked as president and CEO of MIC, MSF, SVIA and ROHVA

August 6, 2024
U.S. Capitol

Congress celebrates AMA’s 100th anniversary with resolution

July 30, 2024
Right to Repair Act

AMA joins coalition in support of right to repair legislation

July 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button