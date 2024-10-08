The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable recently hosted an online meeting in which a panel of “industry stakeholders emphasized that ongoing trade disruptions and the expiration of essential trade programs, such as the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP), threaten growth,” according to an MIC Ride Report.

“Without immediate action to address current trade policy challenges, we risk stalling one of the strongest economic sectors that has experienced significant growth in recent years,” says Jessica Wahl Turner, ORR president. “Congress has a unique opportunity to act at the end of the year to protect outdoor recreation jobs, rural economies, quality of life, and the experiences cherished by millions of Americans.”

During the briefing, panelists detailed the economic and operational challenges facing their organizations and businesses due to continuing trade challenges. The panelists from ORR members called for the retroactive extension of the GSP, which expired in 2020. They also revealed how its renewal could provide relief for manufacturers and outdoor recreation businesses.

The MIC, the Recreational Off-Highway Vehicle Association, and the Specialty Vehicle Institute of America are among the dozens of ORR members, which include a wide range of organizations and industry associations.