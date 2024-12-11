MIC Symposium to cover election’s impact on powersports industry

The Motorcycle Industry Council will host Symposium 27: Presidential and Congressional Election Change on January 16.

Scott Schloegel, senior vice president of Government Relations, will discuss the opportunities and issues facing our industry as the second Trump administration begins. He will also provide his take on the impact the new administration will have on policy issues facing the powersports industry, including tariffs and trade, transportation reauthorization, public lands access, electrification, PFAS and more.

Scott will also go over Trump’s nominees for agencies and departments relevant to our industry, including the Department of Transportation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Consumer Product Safety Commission and the Department of the Interior. Big changes are anticipated, and this symposium will help dealers get ahead of what’s to come.

The event will be held online Thursday, January 16, from 12-1pm CT. The Symposium is free for MIC members and $50 for non-members.