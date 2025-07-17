Polaris awards over $100K to support outdoor recreation

In partnership with the National Forest Foundation, Polaris announced this year’s recipients of the Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation Grants, which are awarded to support outdoor recreation, trail conservation, and promote responsible riding.

In 2021, the Polaris Foundation pledged to donate $5 million to the NFF over five years to provide grants and project funding to support outdoor recreation. (Photo: Polaris)

This year, more than $113,000 in funding will support five initiatives in various national forest locations in Arizona, California, New Hampshire, Colorado, and Kentucky.

“The grants support essential initiatives such as trail restoration, conservation, and responsible riding education, to help enable future generations to create lasting outdoor memories.” — Pam Kermisch, chief customer and growth officer and president of the Polaris Foundation.

2025 grant recipients

Navigate Responsibly Project – Coconino National Forest, Arizona : This grant will help improve motorized visitor navigation and protect natural resources with new signage. Signs will be placed along highways and busy recreation corridors to guide visitors.

: This grant will help improve motorized visitor navigation and protect natural resources with new signage. Signs will be placed along highways and busy recreation corridors to guide visitors. Snowmobile Park Improvements – Lassen National Forest, California: This grant will support updating trail markers and trailhead signs, and printing winter recreation maps for public use. This will improve access and safer riding experiences in snowmobile areas across the forest.

This grant will support updating trail markers and trailhead signs, and printing winter recreation maps for public use. This will improve access and safer riding experiences in snowmobile areas across the forest. Snowmobile Bridge Improvements – White Mountain National Forest, New Hampshire: This grant will provide materials to repair snowmobile trail bridges with new wood decking. The improvements will help support a safe riding experience and more reliable winter trail access.

This grant will provide materials to repair snowmobile trail bridges with new wood decking. The improvements will help support a safe riding experience and more reliable winter trail access. Alpine Loop Trail Kiosks – GMUG National Forest, Colorado: This grant will replace kiosk structures and update information within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests. The upgrades will improve trailhead visibility for riders and visitor orientation.

This grant will replace kiosk structures and update information within the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, and Gunnison National Forests. The upgrades will improve trailhead visibility for riders and visitor orientation. Phase 1: Land Between the Lakes NRA – Turkey Bay OHV Area, Kentucky: This grant will initiate projects such as a new paved entrance turn lane, striped traffic lanes, speed bump and safety signage installation.

Polaris and the NFF have a longstanding history of working together to support trail creation, trail restoration, and reforestation projects. In 2021, the Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation was established, with Polaris committing to donate $5 million over five years to the NFF.

The endowment issued its first grant in 2022 and has since supported projects across the country, including Green Mountain National Forest in Vermont, Sam Houston National Forest in Texas, and Tonto National Park in Arizona.

To learn more about the Polaris and NFF partnership, visit https://www.polaris.com/en-us/national-forest-foundation-partnership/.