Polaris publishes its 2024 Geared for Good Report

Polaris released its 2024 Geared for Good Report on May 22, which demonstrates Polaris’ ongoing commitment to being good stewards for the powersports industry.

Polaris continues to operate as a steward for its employees, riders, communities, and the outdoors. (Photo: Polaris)

“Doing business the right way and showing up for our people, riders, dealers, and the communities where we operate has been a part of how we’ve operated since our founding,” says Pam Kermisch, chief customer growth officer and corporate responsibility committee chair at Polaris. “This year’s report is a testament to the efforts of the Polaris team, their embrace of our Geared for Good culture, and the impact they are creating around the globe.

Polaris’ Geared for Good framework helps steer company efforts, and are built upon four pillars.

Think product

As part of its commitment to designing products and technologies with a focus on satisfaction, safety, and the environment, Polaris released the next generation of the Indian Scout, the 2025 Ranger lineup. It also released the Klim Freeride Helmet and Hurricane SunDeck 3200, and Bennington’s Vivid UX Digital Display.

Additionally, Polaris was recognized for best-in-class innovation in 2024, for the Ranger Kinetic Pro XD featured on Construction Equipment’s Top 100 New Products, Dirt Wheels Magazine’s Top Electric UTVs list, and Green Industry Pro’s Editor Choice Award. Polaris RANGER 1000 Premium was named Best of Fun by Men’s Health Outdoor Awards.

Think production

Through its ongoing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, Polaris reached 90% waste diversion from landfills at its Wyoming, Minnesota facility. Additionally, a new liquid paint system was implemented at Polaris Roseau, decreasing natural gas usage by 83,026 therms and avoiding 452 metric tons of CO2e emissions.

Think places

Polaris acts to positively impact land and water through stewardship and responsible riding. In 2024, it awarded two grants through NFF’s Polaris Fund for Outdoor Recreation to support trail enhancement projects in Sam Houston National Forest in Texas and Tonto National Park in Arizona. Polaris also donated $220,000 in Trails Grants to support trail stewardship and rider education efforts across the U.S. and Canada.

Think people

In 2024, Polaris achieved its lowest total recordable incident rate on record for the second consecutive year — 0.30. The company also provided more than $6.4 million to organizations and communities in 2024 through corporate donations, foundation grants, corporate matches of employee donations, and vehicle donations.

To learn more about Polaris’ commitment to its environmental goals and progress made in 2024, please visit the 2024 Geared for Good Report.