PSB highlights aftermarket products

Powersports Business highlights products from TEXA, Drag Specialties, KLIM, Klock Werks and R&G aftermarket companies.

TEXA IDC6 diagnostic system

TEXA’s new generation diagnostic system IDC6 is now operating a redesigned navigation and homepage layout, with an AI-supported Diagnostic Assistant that provides guided repair experience features.

The redesigned TEXA IDC6 homepage operates a new simplified layout and customizable navigation. Preset shortcuts adapt to repair professional needs, while quickly bringing users to relevant selections of interest. Navigation menus are now organized to simplify options and adapt to user habits. Efficiency is increased with tooltip pop-up messages recommending ideal paths or use of functions, or use highlighted frequently used vehicle selections and diagnosis or service options.

The TEXA IDC6 AI Diagnostic Assistant provides technicians with the advanced experience and troubleshooting knowledge needed to diagnose repairs quickly and accurately the first time. The IDC6 AI engine uses relevant and filtered data, validated vehicle records and code-specific technical service bulletins to identify the correct repair blueprint for all vehicle issues. For the operation of IDC6 diagnostic assistance, two functional steps are based on artificial intelligence support to focus on autonomous working access. The AI Smart Diagnosis function guides technicians through all diagnostic stages.

IDC6 quickly completes the TGS3 control unit scan for automatic vehicle selection, VIN Scan confirmation then optimizes malfunction identification and suggests effective troubleshooting and repair or service options. The AI Global Search function is an advanced examination and single-screen confirmation of the vehicle system and status. IDC6 confirms vehicle access authentication for protected operations and TEXA databases inquiry to locate relevant vehicle information.

The TEXA IDC6 system was designed to face the future challenges of repair diagnosis. Click on the image below to watch a video about the TEXA IDC6:

Drag Specialties Adjustable Passenger Footpeg Mounts

The Drag Specialties Adjustable Passenger Footpeg Mounts are designed to fit existing passenger peg mounts and come with all necessary screws. Chrome and gloss black finishes provide a sleek look that matches any bike’s style. The mounts are fully adjustable, allowing approximately 2 inches of movement up, down, fore and aft, ensuring a comfortable fit for almost any passenger.

The footpegs are sold in pairs and available for 2021-2024 Softail models (except FXDRS models and any models with H-D brass swingarm bolt cover OEM #61400344) with a suggested retail price of $132.95.

Drag Specialties Headlight Guard Kit

The Drag Specialties Headlight Gaurd Kit helps protect and shield headlights from rocks, dirt and debris. Crafted from high-quality aluminum with a sleek black finish, this guard helps ensure adventures remain uninterrupted by a damaged headlamp. The guard fits 2021-2024 RA1250/1250S Pan America models and has a suggested retail price of $104.95.

KLIM T1 Freeride Helmet

KLIM’s T1 Freeride ECE Helmet is designed for demanding winter riding conditions with its aggressive styling, goggle compatibility, superior comfort and temperature controls for snowmobilers.

The T1 Freeride helmet has an aerodynamic profile, highlighted by an accentuated chinbar, designed for optimized airflow and reduced drag. Built with a polycarbonate shell, the T1 Freeride meets stringent ECE 22.06 certification standards and is neck brace compatible.

A key feature of the T1 Freeride is its extra-large eye port that compliments a sleek peak visor design, offering an oversized Field of Vision that maximizes visibility with goggles. The adjustable tool-free peak visor, equipped with metal screws for durability, enables quick and easy adjustment. A removable breath box is included. The helmet boasts 13 intake vents, 13 exhaust vents, and three open/close front vents for regulating airflow.

The helmet’s interior has a removable and washable liner, featuring moisture-wicking and antimicrobial properties. The helmet is available in six colors and has a listed MSRP of $229.99. Three shell sizes allow for a broad size range from XS to 4XL, plus youth sizes, ensuring an optimal fit for every rider.

Klock Werks Tire Hugger Front Fender Fit Kit

Klock Werks Tire Hugger Front Fender series now fits 2020-2024 BMW R18, R18 B, and Transcontinental models, bringing a blend of style, strength and precision engineering to these iconic motorcycles.

All Klock Werks Front Fenders, including the Tire Hugger Front Fender for the BMW R 18s and R 18 Transcontinental, are stamped from 14-gauge steel using precision, deep-draw stamping technology. This method ensures a consistently smooth finish, minimizing the need for bodywork. The 14-gauge steel construction is rigid enough to serve as a fork brace, enhancing the stability of a motorcycle. Each fender is laser-cut using five-axis technology for precise fitment and direct bolt-on installation. To further enhance durability, the fenders undergo an e-coat (electro-static coating) process to resist rust and corrosion, even after painting, making them a favorite among painters and riders alike.

Made in the USA, our Tire Hugger Front Fender Fit Kit comes complete with the fender, aluminum mounting blocks, and all necessary hardware. The mounting blocks are machined from billet aluminum with a raw finish, ensuring perfect spacing and easy installation.

R&G Lockstop Savers

Motorcycle crashes or heavy falls can be incredibly damaging to a bike, and the extreme forces can see the lockstops on the yoke broken off. This often leads to clip-ons and handlebars moving further back than normal, with the impact then causing further damage to the frame and fuel tank.



The R&G Lockstop Savers are designed to prevent this, providing a valuable layer of protection to one of the most vulnerable parts of a bike. The Lockstop Savers can be installed quickly and easily in preparation for a trackday. Alongside a range of model-specific Lockstop Savers, R&G has also created universal fitments to ensure almost every motorcyclist can protect their pride and joy.