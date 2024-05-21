Polaris shares 2023 Geared For Good Report

Polaris has released its 2023 Geared For Good Report detailing the company’s continued focus on operating responsibly to support its employees, riders, communities where it operates and in the outdoors.

In 2023, Polaris developed a first-of-its-kind off-road EV charging network in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in partnership with a Mobility Public-Private Partnership and Programming grant from the State of Michigan. Photo courtesy of Polaris

As a part of Polaris’ mission to deliver great experiences for everyone who works or plays outdoors, we believe in being good stewards and operating in a way that helps support positive outdoor experiences for years to come. From promoting safe and responsible riding, to reducing the environmental footprint of our operations to partnerships with The National Forest Foundation or supporting our local communities, our THINK OUTSIDE mindset extends beyond our products. We are proud of the progress made in our four Geared For Good efforts and our contributions to helping more people get outside. Mike Speetzen, chief executive officer at Polaris

Polaris’ Geared For Good framework rests on four foundational pillars: THINK PRODUCT, THINK PRODUCTION, THINK PLACES and THINK PEOPLE. Among the initiatives and progress shared in the report, key highlights include:

THINK PRODUCT: As part of its commitment to designing products and technologies with a focus on customer satisfaction, safety and environmental impact, Polaris introduced new products including the Polaris XPEDITION, RANGER XD 1500, Lock & Ride Max, 509 Delta V Commander Helmet and more all designed to help enhance how riders work or play outdoors. Rider safety is a priority, with quality and safety at the core – from how products are designed to sourcing materials, to manufacturing processes and shipment approach.

THINK PRODUCTION: Through its ongoing efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its operations, seven of Polaris’ U.S.-based locations achieved 50001 Readiness designation from the U.S. Department of Energy. Additionally, Polaris signed its first virtual power purchase agreement with Enel North America. Through this agreement Polaris will purchase the electricity and associated renewable energy certificates generated by a 22-megawatt portion of Ener’s Fence Post and solar storage project in Navarro Country, Texas, offsetting approximately 40% of Polaris’ U.S. electrical use.