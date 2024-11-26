KTM launches more refined 790 Adventure for 2025

The 2025 KTM 790 Adventure keeps its place alongside the KTM 890 Adventure R as a more affordable but extremely capable stablemate.

2025 KTM 790 Adventure (Photo: KTM North America, Inc.)

Thanks to a slew of upgrades on the 2024 model, the latest generation KTM 790 Adventure is more stable, more comfortable, and benefits from premium electronic rider features.

For 2025, to take the KTM 790 Adventure to the next level, the suspension received an upgrade, with the adjustable 43mm WP APEX open cartridge front fork and WP APEX shock absorber taken directly from the KTM 890 Adventure.

Up front, split function technology separates the compression and rebound damping between the two fork legs thanks to rebound and compression damping adjusters on the top cap of each fork leg. This allows for a more precise setup when riding two-up or more extreme off-road trails.

The adjustable WP APEX shock absorber features 200mm suspension travel, with a rebound damping adjuster and a hand adjuster for the spring preload. This allows for easy alterations to the shock behavior in different riding situations.

The 2025 edition of the 790 Adventure will be available at authorized KTM dealers in March 2025. Pricing for this model has not yet been released.