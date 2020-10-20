KTM launches 2021 890 Adventure

KTM North America, Inc. has introduced the new 2021 KTM 890 Adventure, complete with more engine grunt, improved handling, added suspension adjustability and rider-focused technology to form the right tool for endless road or gravel exploration — further proof that the ride doesn’t need to end when the road does.

It has never been a better time to reach out to the world on a bike. Getting from A to B quickly and efficiently has always been important, but to do it aboard a machine carrying KTM’s Ready to Race DNA takes the experience to new levels. A new model for 2021, the KTM 890 Adventure takes the lightweight and sporty characteristics you’d expect from a KTM Adventure motorcycle to deliver a supremely capable adventure tourer — both on and off the pavement.

2021 KTM 890 Adventure

The KTM 790 Adventure formed a robust basis for KTM engineers to begin their search to offer more — much more — while still maintaining that resourcefulness, light touch and confidence-inspiring handling. The new 889cc compact engine raises horsepower and torque figures while the 20% extra rotating mass of the crankshaft improves engine character at low revs and adds to its already impressive corning capability. The KTM 890 Adventure also comes with a refined and stronger clutch to cope with the boosted performance.

A new WP APEX rear shock offers greater customization potential through a new rebound damping adjuster and an additional hand adjuster for spring preload. The suspension matches the rest of the chassis configuration in placing the bike firmly between use for the tarmac and the trail.

Want the thrill of the gravel and breaking traction? Then count on 200 mm of suspension travel, Dakar Rally-inspired ergonomics that mean the bike is comparably slim, light and manageable with an accessible seat height, a low fender, a 5.3-gal (20-liter) tank and KTM My Ride with navigation.

Prefer the flat expanses of the road? The KTM 890 Adventure has Adventure-spec tires, a full-size TFT dashboard, Cornering ABS, Motorcycle Traction Control and Motor Slip Regulation, a seat that is adjustable in two heights and a strong, yet lightweight, subframe for passenger or baggage.

A range of KTM PowerPart upgrades means that Cruise Control (with the handlebar switch now provided as standard), a Quickshifter+ (with optimized settings), heated seat and grips together with a wide compliment of luggage widens the travel potential of the KTM 890 Adventure even more.

The KTM 890 Adventure will be arriving at authorized KTM dealers in November.

KTM 890 ADVENTURE HIGHLIGHTS

New engine with 90 cc added displacement

Improved performance with increased power

Better rideability thanks to 20% increased rotating mass

Stronger clutch adapted to increased performance

Engine knock control system (use of low Octane fuel)

High-quality WP suspension components and new rear shock

Reworked front and rear brakes for added control

Improved ABS and MTC settings

Anodized wheel hubs instead of powder coated

Handlebar switch with Cruise Control button (software additional)

Weight optimization, thanks to compact motor and fuel tank

Slim profile, refined ergonomics and new graphics

Travel-ready with two-part, adjustable seat and low fender

KTM My Ride app giving access to music, calls and, with an optional app, navigation