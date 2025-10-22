Harley-DavidsonLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop Stories

Jay Leno to lead Harley-Davidson’s ‘Love Ride’ charity event

The StaffOctober 22, 2025

AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame inductee and comedian Jay Leno will serve as grand marshal at this year’s Harley-Davidson Love Ride, which returns to Southern California on Nov. 9.

The ride kicks off from the iconic Harley‑Davidson of Glendale, and finishes northwest of Los Angeles at Castaic Lake.

The charity ride, in support of the Wounded Warrior Project and Adopt The Arts, will also feature music from Gene Simmons of the band Kiss, and “Terminator 2” actor Robert Patrick will serve as honorary grand marshal.

Founded in 1984, Love Ride has raised more than $25 million, benefiting more than a dozen charitable organizations.

“I’ve ridden alongside thousands at Love Ride for years. I am looking forward to doing it again. Cheers to making Love Ride 34 a memorable one.” — Jay Leno, Love Ride Grand Marshal

In addition to a full day of music, stars, and motorcycles, riders will have a chance to win a 2025 Harley-Davidson CVO Street Glide as the grand prize in the Love Ride 34 Raffle. Every event admission includes one raffle entry, and additional entries can be earned through peer-to-peer fundraising. The winning ticket will be drawn live at Love Ride 34. Tickets are available at  www.LoveRide.org.

