Parts, Drag add two new sales reps to their teams

Parts Unlimited and Drag Specialties — two brands under the giant aftermarket distributor LeMans Corp. — announced on Aug. 29 two new additions to their regional sales teams.

Jack Johnson, left, is Drag Specialties’ newest member of its Northeast region sales team. Ryan Kessinger has signed on as the South Central region sales rep for Parts Unlimited. (Photos: LeMans Corporation)

Ryan Kessinger will be Parts Unlimited’s newest sales rep for the company’s South Central region, covering Georgia and Alabama. Drag Specialties also added to its sales force, welcoming Jack Johnson to the Northeast region sales team, covering central Ohio.

The announcement comes just a week before LeMans’ NVM Product Expo, which will take place at the Baird Center in Milwaukee on Sept. 6-7.

Kessinger comes to Parts Unlimited with experience in parts sales at the dealer level, after finishing a stint at Barcelona-based Stark Future. He is also an avid motorcycle and dirt bike rider.

Johnson also has several years of parts sales experience at the dealer level, as well as over 10 years of riding expertise on Harleys and dirt bikes.