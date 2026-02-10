Gamifying dealership operations to improve performance

By Mark Sheffield

This article originally appeared in the January issue of Powersports Business.

Of all the new vehicles I’ve owned over the years, I’ve never once had to replace a set of brake pads. That’s not because I don’t drive much — it’s because of how I drive. I pay attention not only to the vehicle in front of me, but also to the ones in front of them as well. When I start to see brake lights ripple down the line, I’m already easing off the throttle. If I ever must slam on my brakes, I see that as a personal failure.

My wife is the exact opposite.

There isn’t much middle ground. It’s either throttle or brake. She follows far closer than I’m comfortable with, and I’m fairly certain that over the years I’ve dented the imaginary passenger-side brake pedal in every car she’s owned. I don’t say much anymore — experience has taught me that commentary from the passenger seat is rarely appreciated — but that doesn’t stop my right foot from instinctively pressing into the floorboard.

Earlier this summer, we replaced her vehicle with a Toyota RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid. It’s not a full EV, but it does have a small battery that can be charged at home and delivers about 40 miles of electric-only range before the engine kicks in. For someone who makes lots of short trips, it’s a perfect setup.

A couple of weeks ago, she offered to drive me to the airport. Normally I’d take my own vehicle, but she wanted to show off the new RAV4, so I agreed. As we pulled away from the house and merged into traffic, I noticed something immediately: her driving was completely different.

Smoother, more deliberate. Less brake happy.

Within a few miles, I finally asked the obvious question — what changed?

The answer wasn’t the vehicle itself. It was the feedback.

Gamifying operations

To encourage drivers to maximize efficiency, Toyota has gamified the driving experience. Every time she pulls away from a stop, the system scores her on three behaviors: smooth acceleration, consistent cruising, and smooth braking. Each category receives a one-to-five-star rating. Brake too hard and you lose regeneration. Accelerate too aggressively and your score drops. Nail all three and you’re rewarded with a perfect five-star rating.

My wife is laser-focused on those stars.

She’s not trying to impress me. She’s not thinking about brake pad wear. She’s chasing a visible, real-time score. And in the process, Toyota has fundamentally changed how she drives — without lectures, without nagging, and without threats.

Which brings me to the point of this story: the same principle applies to how we run powersports dealerships.

For years, we’ve relied on static goals and after-the-fact reporting. A parts associate “hits their number.” A salesperson “meets quota.” A technician is told about their productivity at the end of the month. That information may be accurate, but it’s also late — and late feedback rarely drives behavioral change.

Performance improves fastest when people can see it.

Better results come when performance is turned into a visible, ongoing contest — not just against a number, but against peers and against personal bests. Sales teams respond when closing ratios, accessory attachment, or follow-up compliance are ranked in real time. Technicians don’t want to be last on the productivity or efficiency dashboard. Parts teams engage differently when fill rates, average ticket, or special-order accuracy are visible throughout the day.

The key is immediacy

Too many dealerships still rely on manually updated spreadsheets or whiteboards that get refreshed once a week — or worse, once a month. That approach creates lag, skepticism, and disengagement. By the time the numbers are posted, the opportunity to adjust behavior has already passed.

This is where modern dashboards change the game.

Companies like Vision AST provide real-time dashboards and widgets that update multiple times per day, pulling directly from the DMS. The data isn’t massaged, delayed, or selectively presented. It’s simply there — visible, objective, and hard to ignore.

When employees have access to this kind of feedback, the results are often immediate. Salespeople adjust follow-up behavior the same day. Technicians self-correct without a manager ever having to intervene. Parts teams start competing in ways that raise overall performance instead of dragging it down.

Change the conversation

Instead of managers playing “gotcha” with reports, the data becomes a shared reference point. Coaching becomes easier, more objective, and far less emotional. High performers receive recognition. Underperformers know exactly where they stand — and why.

That said, dashboards alone don’t fix broken culture. Just like Toyota’s scoring system works because drivers understand what is being measured and why, dealership metrics need context. If you gamify the wrong behaviors, you’ll get the wrong results. If the numbers aren’t trusted, the system will be ignored. And if leadership uses visibility as a weapon instead of a coaching tool, engagement will disappear just as quickly as it arrives.

But when done correctly, performance visibility creates alignment.

It encourages smoother operations, better decision-making, and fewer slam-on-the-brakes moments across the business. And just like my wife’s RAV4, it proves that sometimes the fastest way to improve performance isn’t through more rules or pressure — it’s through clear, real-time feedback that makes people want to do better.

Turns out, a few stars on a screen can go a long way.