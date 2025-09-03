BRP Inc. reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 results that exceeded expectations, backed by strong product launches and progress on inventory management, setting a positive tone for dealers heading into the second half of the year.

The launch of the 2026 Can-Am Outlander Electric, its first electric ATV and a ground-up redesign of the Can-Am Defender , one of its most important utility side-by-sides

Financial Highlights – Q2 FY26:

Revenue: $1.89 billion, up 4.3% year-over-year

Net Income: $57.1 million, up 36%

Normalized EBITDA: $213.2 million, down 9.2%

North American Retail Sales: Down 11%, reflecting softer PWC and SSV markets

Product momentum

BRP continues to energize dealers with several industry-first launches:

New Can-Am Defender SSV

Can-Am Outlander Electric ATV

Can-Am Outlander MAX 6×6 – Ultimate Utility ATV

Sea-Doo Switch with 300 hp Rotax Engine

José Boisjoli, BRP President and CEO

“Dealer sentiment is strong following our recent event. With healthier inventory levels and our expanded product portfolio, BRP is positioned to benefit as the industry rebounds,” — José Boisjoli, BRP President and CEO.

Regional sales performance

Canada: +4% Y/Y

U.S.: -15% Y/Y

Latin America: +22%, led by Brazil and Mexico

Asia-Pacific: +5%, driven by Australia and China

North American retail sales

The company’s North American retail sales decreased by 11% for the three-month period ended July 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year. The decrease is primarily attributed to PWC’s market share loss in a softer industry and SSV’s market share decline due to lower non-current unit availability.

North American Year-Round Products retail sales decreased on a percentage basis in the high-single digits compared to the three-month period ended July 31, 2024. The Year-Round Products industry sales decreased on a percentage basis in the low-single digits over the same period.

retail sales decreased on a percentage basis in the high-single digits compared to the three-month period ended July 31, 2024. The Year-Round Products industry sales decreased on a percentage basis in the low-single digits over the same period. North American Seasonal Products retail sales decreased on a percentage basis in the high-teens range compared to the three-month period ended July 31, 2024. The Seasonal Products industry sales decreased on a percentage basis in the mid-teens range over the same period.

Analyst insight

Martin Landry of Stifel Canada noted the Q2 EPS beat expectations and emphasized that BRP’s improved inventory position gives management confidence in FY26 guidance.

“The North American market remains soft, but easing interest rates could bring lower-income consumers back to stores,” Landry says. He highlighted international sales growth as a potential catalyst and suggested that BRP’s divestment of the low-margin marine business could allow EBITDA margins to rebound to 17% in the near term, with long-term EPS potential of $8–$10.

Inventory and operations

BRP has completed most of its multi-year inventory reduction, down 20% from last year. The gross margin remained at 21.1%, while operating expenses increased due to higher marketing and R&D investments.

Outlook

BRP’s full-year FY26 guidance projects revenues of $8.15–$8.3 billion. Dealers can expect continued support from BRP’s comprehensive product lineup, strong dealer network, and international market growth.