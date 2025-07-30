Taiga expands its marine-based charging infrastructure

Electric powersports manufacturer Taiga Motors is partnering with Aqua superPower to strengthen the company’s charging networks for its marine market, the company announced in a July 24 press release.

Taiga PWCs now have access to Aqua’s 59 marine-based charging sites. (Photo: Taiga Motors)

The partnership gives Taiga PWC owners access to Aqua’s global marine fast-charging network of 59 charging sites across popular marinas and trails, taking as little as 20 minutes for Taiga vehicles to charge.

Taiga clients will benefit from expanded charging solutions for home, onboard yachts, or onsite fleet operations. Aqua superPower’s expanding network of chargers will seamlessly integrate with Taiga vehicles and those of other manufacturers for fast, plug-and-play charging.

“Scalable infrastructure is key to unlocking the full potential of electrification,” says Sam Bruneau, CEO of Taiga Motors. “With Aqua superPower’s expertise, we’re making it easy for individuals and fleets to go electric — especially in high-volume use cases where the sustainability impact is multiplied.”

The partnership creates economies of scale by aligning Taiga’s growing demand for vehicle charging with Aqua superPower’s infrastructure and charging software offering — lowering deployment costs and accelerating network expansion for both recreational and fleet applications.

Taiga Motors was acquired by UK entrepreneur Stewart Wilkinson in October 2024. Wilkinson’s group also controls Aqua superPower, as well as other marine electrification brands.