NPDA adds Dave McMahon to head educational programming

The National Powersports Dealers Association (NPDA) has added a well-respected industry expert with decades of experience to the growing organization.

Dave McMahon, whose powersports industry experience runs the gamut from trade media to marketing and education to events, is joining the NPDA as the non-profit group prepares to launch a powersports industry-focused education platform.

Former PSB editor-in-chief Dave McMahon joins NPDA to head up their powersports dealer education platform. (Photo: NPDA)

The organization has been eyeing such a concept since its founding in May 2021, with board members spending hundreds of hours researching partners and programs. The goal is to launch the NPDA Education Initiative sometime in early 2024.

In the past year, the NPDA grew dealer membership by more than 50 percent and surpassed the 400-dealer mark; it recently earned true “National” status by adding a dealership in Hawaii, giving the group membership in all 50 states plus Puerto Rico.

Membership is comprised of Harley-Davidson and metric powersports dealers and independent (non-franchised) shops. The board of directors of 12 men and three women are dealers from Alaska to Virginia, Ohio to Texas.

McMahon has enjoyed a 12-year career in powersports; with highlights that include managing and leading dealer-facing training seminars, webinars and events; Serving as editor-in-chief and brand content director in the trade press; And, enhancing dealer communications and brand awareness as OEM channel marketing manager.

McMahon’s addition to the NPDA brings with it familiarity when it comes to elevating the dealer and industry partner business experience.

“It feels like I’m coming home, being able to connect and engage with NPDA members in order to help them grow their business,” McMahon says. “Thanks to the encouragement of several dealers that I respect and admire, joining the highly passionate team at the NPDA is an ideal next step for me. As we know, ongoing education comes in a variety of forms and formats, and we’ll be delivering all of them to contribute to the long-term growth of dealers and their teams.”

Bob Althoff, chairman of the NPDA, comments: “Mention the name ‘Dave McMahon’ to someone in this industry, and it is likely they not only know Dave but hold him in high regard. Dave has great connections, and we are excited by the prospect of what his joining our team can mean for our continued success.”

This is particularly the case with the upcoming launch of the NPDA’s Education programming, says Bob Kee, vice chairman of the NPDA and head of the group’s Education Committee.

“This is true building-block work being done for this organization,” Kee shares. “Education is at the heart of dealer success, and the NPDA stands ready to provide the best tools to help our members achieve unsurpassed growth and profitability.”

Advertisement