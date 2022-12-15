Volcon hires Dave McMahon as channel marketing manager

Volcon has recently announced the appointment of Dave McMahon as channel marketing manager. McMahon comes to Volcon with a deep understanding and skill set focused on powersports dealerships.

Previously, McMahon served as content director for the past 11 years at Powersports Business magazine, a Minnesota-based B2B brand under the EPG Brand Acceleration banner. He will now head up all channel marketing efforts at Volcon.

As part of his role at Powersports Business, McMahon guided and directed a series of annual in-person training events for dealership owners and staff. Most recently, he was part of the team that launched the Accelerate Conference, a dealer-focused event that attracted powersports dealership owners and operators from 25 states. In addition, McMahon has attended numerous OEM press events and dealer meetings. His content-creating skills are enhanced by his experience hosting webinars that have attracted thousands of dealers and industry professionals over the years. McMahon graduated with a Bachelor of American Studies degree from the University of Notre Dame.

“I’m beyond excited to have Dave on the team. His experience and extensive powersports background, as well as his proven ability to interact with dealers on a meaningful level makes him the ideal candidate for this role,” said Melissa Coffey, vice president of Global Revenue and Business Development at Volcon. “Dave’s extensive understanding of dealers' needs and challenges is key to him being able to recognize what tools they require to effectively support the Volcon brand and vehicle lineup. I look forward to him integrating with the teams here at Volcon and rolling out his channel marketing strategies.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of the cutting-edge team at Volcon,” McMahon said. “The combination of vehicle performance and company culture attracted me from the start. The sales channel continues to grow thanks to Volcon’s expertise as an EV leader, and I look forward to using my experience in the industry to help dealerships strengthen their partnership with Volcon. The Volcon electric powersports vehicles that land on dealership showroom floors and the company’s vision from its leadership have me excited about the future of our brand.”

The recent launch of the Volcon Stag, the company’s flagship UTV, powered by GM Ultium batteries and electric components, has propelled the company into a position of high visibility within the off-road powersports community. Additionally, the company expects the recent introduction of the Brat, Volcon’s first eBike, to reach a new and growing customer base. Volcon believes the addition of Mr. McMahon to the team will provide the needed support of the dealer network while leveraging recent product launches & growing brand awareness.