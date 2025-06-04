DealersLatest NewsNewsNews EnewsletterTop StoriesVolcon

Volcon adds floor plan and retail financing program

June 4, 2025

Volcon ePowersports, the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced the launch of a new floor-plan financing and retail financing program provided by Dealer Direct Financial, a department of First Community Bank.

The new floor plan program should help Volcon scale its operations and support its growing network of dealers. (Photo: Volcon)

This initiative will enable Volcon’s network of dealers to finance their inventory purchases, providing them with enhanced access to the company’s groundbreaking electric off-road vehicles.

The floor plan will provide flexible financial solutions designed to support inventory acquisition and drive sales of Volcon products. By facilitating dealer access to affordable financing, Volcon says it aims to expand its market presence and ensure that customers nationwide can experience the next generation of off-road adventure with its electric vehicles.

“We are excited to offer this floor plan program to our dealer network, which will empower them to grow their businesses while helping accelerate the adoption of our all-electric off-road vehicles,” — John Kim, CEO of Volcon.

“This program reflects our commitment to strengthening dealer relationships and furthering our mission to revolutionize the powersports industry with sustainable, high-performance electric vehicles, Kim says.”

The new floor plan program is a significant step in Volcon’s strategy to scale its operations and support its growing network of dealers as they meet increasing demand for Volcon’s electric powersports offerings.

“We’re proud to partner with Volcon in supporting their innovative approach to the powersports market,” says Steve Wilcoxon, president of Dealer Direct Financial. “Our floor plan program is designed to give dealers the flexibility and access they need to meet customer demand and grow their businesses. By offering tailored financing solutions, we’re helping bring Volcon’s electric off-road vehicles to more showrooms — and more riders—across the country.”

