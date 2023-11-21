Volcon ePowersports appoints U.S. sales director

Volcon has appointed Doug Cline as the new director of sales for the U.S. With over 15 years of experience in operations, strategy, and business development, Cline brings a proven track record of driving growth and executing successful sales strategies.

Cline holds an MBA in Project Management, showcasing his commitment to excellence and strategic thinking. As the former director of OEM partnerships at Dominion DMS, Cline played a pivotal role in negotiating and closing strategic partnerships with industry-leading SaaS companies. His efforts significantly expanded product offerings and market reach, leading to a reduction in churn rate and driving customer retention and satisfaction.

Doug Cline as now Volcon’s director of sales for the U.S. Photo courtesy of Volcon

During his tenure at Gulf States Toyota, Cline demonstrated his leadership abilities in key positions such as manager of training, parts and service, and manager of sales operations. His strategic initiatives resulted in increases in sales and customer retention. As manager of sales operations, Cline successfully managed a cross-functional sales region, achieving impressive results such as an increase in internet lead close rate and a boost in accessory sales. His dedication to implementing cost-saving initiatives also led to significant annual savings for the company.

Throughout his career, Cline has received numerous accolades, including being recognized as the #1 District Sales Manager for increasing retail sales and customer satisfaction scores. His strategic approach and commitment to excellence have consistently positioned him as a top achiever in the automotive and recreational sales industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome Doug to the Volcon team as our new director of sales for the United States,” says Jordan Davis, CEO of Volcon ePowersports. “Doug’s wealth of experience, strategic thinking, and commitment to excellence will undoubtedly elevate our sales team and contribute significantly to the continued growth and success of Volcon.”