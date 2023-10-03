Volcon ships first Grunt EVO electric motorcycle units

Volcon has started shipping production units of the Grunt EVO motorcycle to dealers and customers in North and Latin American locations. Dealers, distributors, and current reservation holders can expect delivery within two to three weeks.

Since the formal launch this spring, customers have been able to customize their EVO motorcycle on Volcon’s website, selecting one of three colors, along with an array of accessories, which they can purchase from their preferred dealer.

The company’s first product to market was the EVO’s predecessor, the Grunt FE. The EVO features foundational elements of the original Grunt but incorporates improvements that elevate and differentiate the latest edition from the classic. Key upgrades were implemented to make it quieter, lighter, more stylish, and comfortable for riders. The main component behind the EVO’s near-silent ride is the introduction of the Gates Carbon Belt Drive (Moto X9) as opposed to a chain drive utilized on the previous Grunt FE model.

The first set of featured accessories include a Flat Rear Rack, Utility Rack, Tow Hitch, Tank Bag, and other storage options, all of which you can find on the company’s website. Customers can also select the gold anodized forks that were a classic component of the Grunt FE as an accessory. The EVO boasts three different colors, each an ode to the Texas company’s roots, rounding out an array of options for consumers to make the EVO uniquely their own.

Once the company completes several rounds of EVO deliveries to fulfill pre-orders, additional shipments will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Those interested can custom configure their EVO at no cost on Volcon’s website and select a dealer for pickup.