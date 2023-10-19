Volcon begins shipping Grunt EVO electric motorcycle

Volcon has begun shipping the new Grunt EVO motorcycle to its powersports dealer network. The company anticipates additional shipments to be made over the coming weeks as the dealer pipeline is filled.

Initial shipments have left Volcon’s warehouse in Round Rock, Texas, and customers will start receiving their new EVOs in a few days. The Grunt EVO is Volcon’s latest edition of its fat-tire, off-road, two-wheel electric motorcycle. One of the key features is the near-silent Gates Carbon Belt Drive (Moto X9) which replaces the chain drive on the original Grunt (Grunt FE). Customers can expect improved suspension with custom-tuned Walker Evans shocks and an overall weight reduction of 20 percent for improved handling.

The Grunt EVO is Volcon’s latest edition of its fat-tire, off-road, two-wheel electric motorcycle. Photo courtesy of Volcon

In September, Volcon shipped the first EVO units to fulfill multiple Latin American contracts. One of the contracts fulfilled in September was with Brazilian importers Ventura Experience, who signed a three-year distribution agreement with the company at a $12 million minimum purchase requirement, effective March of this year.

“These are exciting times for Volcon. Shipping EVOs to the U.S. market is a meaningful milestone for us to achieve, especially as we close in on our flagship product, the Stag,” says Jordan Davis, CEO of Volcon. “For the team at Volcon, delivering the EVO on the heels of Stag production is major in that we are successfully closing substantial development programs in tandem, culminating in the shipment of not one, but two product lines heading into the fourth quarter.”

Customers can immediately accessorize with gold anodized forks, a flat rear rack, a utility rack, a tank bag, and a cover. Some accessories, like the tow hitch, can be ordered but are four to six weeks from pick up.