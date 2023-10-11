Volcon signs cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army

Volcon has announced the signing of a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Army Engineer Research and Development Center, Construction Engineering Research Laboratory (ERDC). Volcon believes this collaboration marks a significant step forward in the development of EV technology for both civilian and military applications.

Volcon’s agreement with the U.S. Army will provide technical expertise to improve energy management in electric vehicles, including measurement, monitoring, range extension, and export power processes and procedures. (Photo: Volcon Inc.)

Under the terms of this CRADA, Volcon and ERDC will collaborate on research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the capabilities of electric vehicles, with a focus on creating dual-use products that benefit both warfighters and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) in their support of emergency services disaster response.

Volcon will provide technical expertise to improve energy management in electric vehicles, including measurement, monitoring, range extension, and export power processes and procedures.

“We are very excited to be working with the Army Corps. We believe that their decades of experience in engineering solutions for the battlefield will bear real fruit for Volcon in the commercial markets. This agreement is crafted in a way that mutually benefits the parties by creating real-world solutions and product features that can be monetized in the future,” says Jordan Davis, Volcon CEO. “On the one hand, we get to play a real role in benefiting the warfighter and humanitarian efforts where our electric vehicles can play a role, all while harvesting technology that may be deployed to commercial segments as well.”

The collaboration aligns with the 2022 U.S. Army Climate Strategy and Executive Order 14057, supporting government fleet electrification from the present through 2050.

The agreement will address known challenges in the EV sector, such as remote tactical recharging, vehicle-to-grid, and microgrid charging, and looks to maximize power efficiency while reducing reliance on traditional fuel-based energy generation. By working together with ERDC, Volcon aims to create scalable EV solutions that benefit federal, state, and local governments, as well as the Department of Defense (DoD).