Off-road charging systems installed; 2 down, 1,110 to go

Montreal-based Taiga Motors Corporation announced the deployment of its off-road charging network. Powered mostly by renewable energy, on-water charging installations have been completed in the first sites for Ontario and Quebec, with on-land electrification set to begin in Quebec in the near term. With thousands of charging stations targeted, exploring the great outdoors will become increasingly greener.

Taiga is aiming to unlock 75,000 km of off-road trails and waterways by 2025. Lake Simcoe, Ontario, featuring Level 2 charging, and Lake Memphremagog, Quebec, with Level 2 and 3 charging, have been deployed. An additional 1,100 locations are targeted for electrification.

"With our off-road charging network, Taiga's paving the way for sustainable exploration expanding what has been possible to date," said Sam Bruneau, CEO, and co-founder of Taiga. "By leveraging evolving charging technologies, Taiga intends to harness renewable energy in hard-to-reach Arctic-like locations, high mountain peaks, and undisturbed natural waterways, furthering our vision of unrestricted access to the outdoors."

Taiga vehicles can leverage existing charging infrastructure, using automotive-standard J1772/CCS combo connectors, shifting focus to areas yet to be electrified. The purpose of Taiga's off-road charging network is to enable the freedom of exploration and adventure for Taiga owners without detriment to the environment.

As Taiga continues to grow, it intends to expand the off-road charging network across Canada and the United States. To apply for Taiga's off-road charging network, visit taigamotors.ca/application/.