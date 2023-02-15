Polaris unveils special edition Slingshot model

Polaris Slingshot has announced its partnership with ROUSH Performance to unveil the all-new special ROUSH Edition model. Designed at the intersection of head turning looks and performance lifestyle, the Slingshot ROUSH Edition delivers a racetrack attitude with exclusive ROUSH branding.

Built upon the Slingshot R platform, this new edition packs the 203-horsepower ProStar engine. Premium componentry includes Brembo Brakes with exclusive slotted rotors, a Slingshot Excursion Top, Sparco Pedal Covers and an exclusive race car-inspired steering wheel with color accents.

The Slingshot ROUSH Edition features a special graphics package that enhances Slingshot’s distinctive look and performance with unmistakable ROUSH styling and branding, including seats with an exclusive design, a special edition color-matched design for the instrument cluster and blacked-out badging. Manual transmission options feature a ROUSH Block “R” branding on the gear shift knob, while AutoDrive offerings are standard with Paddle Shifters.

“We’re proud to be collaborating with ROUSH to deliver a special edition like no other,” said Chris Sergeant, vice president of Polaris Slingshot. “We wanted to design a ride that authentically reflects ROUSH’s trusted heritage in performance, but remained true to the wow-factor, adventure-seeking lifestyle only Slingshot provides, and the Slingshot ROUSH Edition delivers on those promises.”

Key features / Premium Upgrades:

Based on Slingshot’s already loaded R trim, the Slingshot ROUSH Edition stands out with the exclusive Racetrack Red trim and features blacked-out badging and steering wheel color accents, which serve as a symbol of exclusivity with this special edition. The vehicle is complemented with a special ROUSH graphics package and bold branding throughout including ROUSH Seat Cover Design, ROUSH Instrument Cluster and the ROUSH Badge prominently displayed on the glove box. On Manual models, the shifter features the iconic ROUSH Block R branding. Slingshot’s Excursion Top- The Slingshot Excursion Top has an integrated toolless install and easy removal soft top with improved driver headroom and visibility. The Excursion Top provides added luxury, comfort, style and shade with race-car style cues.

While the Slingshot ROUSH Edition is available with a Manual transmission and a custom shifter, all AutoDrive transmission offerings are standard with Paddle Shifters, because nothing connects the driver with the vehicle more than the ability to shift gears. Drivers with an AutoDrive transmission can take control of their drive and shift gears on demand. The Paddle Shifters are designed from high quality composite material to deliver great feedback while driving. 7” Display Powered by RIDE COMMAND and Stage 2 Rockford Fosgate Audio Kit- At the controls of the Rockford Fosgate audio system is Slingshot’s industry-leading 7” Display powered by RIDE COMMAND. Offering touchscreen convenience, the infotainment system comes standard with RIDE COMMAND+, which includes Apple CarPlay, GPS navigation, and weather and traffic overlays. The Stage 2 Audio Kit by Rockford Fosgate includes a 100-watt Audio System, Automatic Volume Control and a Plug-and-Play Expandable Amplifier.

To further personalize the race-track-inspired ride, drivers can choose from an assortment of additional factory accessories, including Heated and Cooled Seats, additional storage bags, color-matched rear fenders and an upgraded sound system with a Stage 3 Audio kit featuring integrated speakers behind each vehicle headrest.

The Slingshot ROUSH Edition ships to dealers in spring 2023 and is available in Racetrack Red in Manual transmission (starting at $37,349; $37,649 CA; $46,999 CAD) and AutoDrive (starting at $39,499; $39,799 CA; $49,599 CAD).