Yamaha contributes half a million in outdoor grants

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA contributed more than $500,000 in grant awards to the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) in 2022. This contribution satisfies a commitment made in honor of National Public Lands Day. The final funding cycle for 2022 in the fourth quarter provided meaningful support to a wide variety of projects, from California desert cleanup and state-wide riding trail maintenance in Washington to multiuse bridges and trail resurfacing, making public lands sustainably accessible for motorized and outdoor recreation.

“The response from the outdoor community to our call for quality projects the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative can fund is the reason we were able to fulfill our 2022 pledge,” said Steve Nessl, motorsports marketing manager, Yamaha. “While half a million dollars will make a significant impact, we know there are more opportunities out there in need of support. In 2023, our commitment is unchanged as we continue to invite and welcome partnerships with land managers, riders, land stewards and anyone who relies on public land for outdoor recreation. Together we will work to protect, defend and improve access everyone can enjoy for years to come.”

The application deadline for consideration in the first funding cycle of 2023 is March 31. Visit YamahaOAI.com to learn how to apply for a grant and review the submission guidelines. There, the Yamaha OAI grant application form can be found, as well as the informative blog, which includes recaps of typical projects for inspiration.

The powersports industry leader in delivering critical resources to those working to make public land available for motorized and outdoor recreation had a strong finish for 2022 with more than $195,000 in grants to projects nationwide.

Projects funded in the 2022 fourth quarter grant cycle include:

Central Colorado Mountain Riders

Clean-Dezert (California)

Eleva-Strum Trail Riders (Trempealeau County, WI)

Idaho West Magic Lake Recreation Club (West Magic, ID)

Mad River Ridge Runners (Washington County, VT)

Northwest Motorcycle Association (Washington)

Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (Quincy, California)

The Sierra Foundation (Prather, CA)