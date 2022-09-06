Indian Motorcycle expands electric youth bike lineup

Indian Motorcycle has introduced its all-new eFTR Mini electric youth bike. Along with the eFTR Jr, the eFTR Mini allows motorcyclists around the world to hand down their passion and love for riding to children with a new option uniquely suited to smaller, entry-level riders.

Boasting the same championship styling as the FTR750 race bike, the newest addition to Indian Motorcycle’s electric youth bike lineup allows young riders to feel like a member of the iconic Indian Motorcycle Wrecking Crew that dominated flat track in the 1950’s and has won every championship since returning to the sport in 2017.

At $529.99, the eFTR Mini features a high-quality, durable steel tube frame and is 20% smaller and 50% lighter than the eFTR Jr, making it even more approachable and accessible to more youth riders.

“The eFTR Jr was met with an extremely positive response from so many passionate riders and loyal Indian Motorcycle customers looking to share their passion for riding with the children in their lives,” Ross Clifford, Vice President of Parts, Garments, and Accessories at Indian Motorcycle said. “With the eFTR Mini, we’re expanding our available youth offerings with an even more accessible option, allowing us to accommodate an even wider range of aspiring two-wheel riders.”

Measuring nearly five inches lower than the eFTR Jr, the eFTR Mini’s 18.4-inch seat height accommodates shorter riders eight years and older in low mode, and 13 and over in high mode. The eFTR Mini was designed around a proven electric powertrain, as its 24-volt rechargeable battery runs up to 30 minutes and can reach up to 14 mph in high mode and 10 mph in low mode. The bike’s strong steel tube frame provides a solid foundation for beginning riders, while its rear brake offers premium stopping power.

eFTR Youth Apparel Collection

To ensure riders are fully geared up, Indian Motorcycle offers a full line of protective youth apparel, including an eFTR helmet, body armor, gloves and an Indian Motorcycle Racing jersey. The eFTR youth apparel collection features Indian Motorcycle Racing branding and has been designed for enhanced rider safety and protection.

eFTR HELMET- $69.99 USD / $89.99 CAD

The eFTR Helmet is a blacked-out motocross-styled helmet featuring moisture-wicking liner and intake vents to provide cool comfort to the rider. The protective helmet is DOT approved and features a standard d-ring chinstrap.

eFTR GLOVES- $24.99 USD / $32.99 CAD

Combining form and function, the eFTR Glove enhances the rider’s grip and feel to the bars while providing cooling comfort with mesh backing. The high-performance motocross glove also offers additional padding with knuckle protectors. Available in youth sizes S-XL.

eFTR ARMOR- $99.99 USD / $129.99 CAD

The eFTR Armor has been designed to add protection and inspire rider confidence. A breathable mesh fabric offers ventilation while padding around the rider’s chest, back, shoulder, and elbow add protection. The eFTR Armor is available in youth sizes S-XL.

eFTR RACING LONG SLEEVE TEE- $29.99 USD / $39.99 CAD

Designed to wear over the body armor, the eFTR Racing Long Sleeve Tee completes the overall look and makes the young rider feel like a member of the iconic Indian Motorcycle Racing Wrecking Crew. The replica jersey is available in youth sizes S-XL.

Specifications

BATTERY POWER- 24v Rechargeable Battery Includes Battery Charger Throttle Twist Grip Low Mode Ages: 8+ Top Speed: 10 Mph / 16 Km/H High Mode Ages: 13+ Top Speed: 14 Mph / 23 Km/H

BODY & SUSPENSION- Frame Steel Seat-Height 18.4 Inches Max Weight 140 Lbs / 64 Kg Suspension Rigid Frame Fairings/Body Shatter Resistant Plastic Kickstand Retractable Grips Soft-Rubber Foot Pegs Folding, Metal

BRAKES & WHEELS- Brakes Hand Operated Rear Brake Wheels Spoked with 12” Knobby Tires

COLORS & MSRP- Race Replica $529.99 USD / $689.99 CAD and Podium Pink $529.99 USD / $689.99 CAD